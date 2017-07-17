IN PICTURES: Toronto gets a “Taste of Dominica”Dominica News Online - Monday, July 17th, 2017 at 2:43 PM
On July 15 an event was held in Toronto, Canada that showcased Dominica’s art, culture and food.
The event was hosted by the Dominica Arts and Culture Expose (DACE) based in Toronto.
It also served as a platform to promote Dominica as a Tourism destination.
The theme of the event was “Taste of Dominica.”
See photos below.
All photos by Gary Shillingford
3 Comments
I love the Dominican enthusiasm abroad. Keep it up all.
Was a beautiful day but next time we need to advertise this more. It was good to see Dominica culture on display openly.
Dominica, may God bless you