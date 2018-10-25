Inaugural “Nature Isle Futures” conference to promote reflection during IndependenceDominica News Online - Thursday, October 25th, 2018 at 2:00 PM
A new type of conference will be held on October 31 and one of its organizers said its purpose is to promote reflection as Dominica celebrates 40 years of Independence.
The first “Nature Isle Futures” conference will be held at the PSU Conference room on Valley Road.
“The purpose of the conference is to promote some reflection as we satiate on our ‘Sewo’ heritage diet,” Dr. Irving Pascal explained.
He said that 40 years is significant in the Judeo-Christian tradition and it speaks to self-examination.
“‘The unexamined life is not worth living'” preached our ancestors,” he stated. “So the Big Idea gives us some time to reflect on who we were in 78, who we are in 2018 and who we may become in 2058.”
Dr. Pascal said the conference will be inclusive and is a call for all Dominicans at home and abroad to dialogue.
“It is hoped that this inaugural activity will rekindle our all for each and each for all spirit, our reverence for our rivers, valleys hills and mountains,” he remarked.
At the event, Henry Kasate Shillingford will give a presentation titled “The Big Idea: Nature Island of the World in 20 years.”
Albert Bo Bannis will present on “The Techno-politics of the Nature Island of the World.”
There will also be group plenary sessions on the following:
1. Agriculture in the Nature Island of the World –Future perspective
2. The International Airport and Tourism in the Nature Island of the World.
3. Education for the Nature Island of the World.
4. Migration: The Role of the Diaspora and Implications for the Nature Island of the World
5. Political governance in the Nature Island of the World
6. Reestablishing Preventative Health Care in the Nature Isle of the world
7. Rethinking housing in the nature isle.
8. Formulae for a return to “the Isle of beauty, Isle of splendor” where CLEANLINESS is next to GODLINESS!
The event begins at 8:50 am with a Call to Order.
Thank you Dr Pascal.You are not a fake Dr but a real one.
S MG
S M G
L S M G N
I applaud this initiative by son of the soil Dr. Irving Pascal
To me this should be the Theme of this well designed, advocated Conference:
THEME: “‘The unexamined life is not worth living’” preached our ancestors,”
Also, I strongly recommend “Importance of State`s Good Governance”
And will keep participants focus on Theme, output and where & how we get there?
BRILLIANT
This looks like a very interesting activity. I wish that I had the time to attend. Good going Dr Pascal and team!
Very Interesting agenda for exploration. A very sober and noble approach to constructive engagement and nation building. . Since I cannot attend (out of state), will the recommendations for each segment on the agenda be made available publicly or otherwise?
This would help further the discussion among those who cannot at this time participate.
Thank you Dr Pascal..We all look forward to a successful conference