A new type of conference will be held on October 31 and one of its organizers said its purpose is to promote reflection as Dominica celebrates 40 years of Independence.

The first “Nature Isle Futures” conference will be held at the PSU Conference room on Valley Road.

“The purpose of the conference is to promote some reflection as we satiate on our ‘Sewo’ heritage diet,” Dr. Irving Pascal explained.

He said that 40 years is significant in the Judeo-Christian tradition and it speaks to self-examination.

“‘The unexamined life is not worth living'” preached our ancestors,” he stated. “So the Big Idea gives us some time to reflect on who we were in 78, who we are in 2018 and who we may become in 2058.”

Dr. Pascal said the conference will be inclusive and is a call for all Dominicans at home and abroad to dialogue.

“It is hoped that this inaugural activity will rekindle our all for each and each for all spirit, our reverence for our rivers, valleys hills and mountains,” he remarked.

At the event, Henry Kasate Shillingford will give a presentation titled “The Big Idea: Nature Island of the World in 20 years.”

Albert Bo Bannis will present on “The Techno-politics of the Nature Island of the World.”

There will also be group plenary sessions on the following:

1. Agriculture in the Nature Island of the World –Future perspective

2. The International Airport and Tourism in the Nature Island of the World.

3. Education for the Nature Island of the World.

4. Migration: The Role of the Diaspora and Implications for the Nature Island of the World

5. Political governance in the Nature Island of the World

6. Reestablishing Preventative Health Care in the Nature Isle of the world

7. Rethinking housing in the nature isle.

8. Formulae for a return to “the Isle of beauty, Isle of splendor” where CLEANLINESS is next to GODLINESS!

The event begins at 8:50 am with a Call to Order.