Dominica News Online has finally received confirmation that there has been an increase in departure tax in Dominica after the matter surface on social media on Tuesday.

The increase was confirmed by a travel agent despite denial by the Dominica Air and Seaport Authority (DASPA).

The new price is $87 from the old price of $45.

“It has been implemented already,” the agent told DNO of the increase. “They have implemented it, it is in effect.”

However, interestingly enough General Manager of the Dominica Air and Sea Port Authority (DASPA), Benoit Badouille, told DNO on Wednesday that there has been “no increase”

“There is no increase in the departure tax. I don’t know where you are getting that from…I can tell you clearly, if you do the research, you will see there is no increase in departure tax,” Badouille said.

The tax increase surfaced on social media earlier this week when two photo describing it began circulating.

DNO contacted several government agencies on the matter, with some saying they were not aware of the increase while others said they have not received official confirmation.

With the lack of an official confirmation, speculation was rife on social media with many people drawing their own conclusions.

Many were surprised by the sudden and drastic increase, others opted for a wait and see approach, while some chose to remain neutral and not draw any conclusions.

DNO will provide an updates on this matter as information becomes available.