Increase in vehicular fires raises suspicionDominica News Online - Monday, July 24th, 2017 at 1:40 PM
Chief Fire Officer of the Dominica Fire and Ambulance Services, Josiah Dupuis, has revealed, based on statistics that there has been an increase in vehicular fires across the island and most are under suspicion of deliberate actions.
Dupuis said that in 2016, a total of 18 vehicular fires were reported to the department, which is more than double the number of seven which were reported in 2015.
“What is more alarming about our data is if we look back at the last eleven months, we have found that we have a total of 26 vehicle fires. Therein lays the alarming results of our data collection. I am sure you the viewer would have seen burnt vehicles, or what is left of them, all across the island,” he said at a press conference at the Fire Headquarters in Roseau on Monday.
Considering the documented 26 vehicle fires reported from a one year period of June 2016 to July 2017, where 14 reports came over just the first six months of 2017, Dupuis noted that these were as a result of something more than just “natural causes.”
“I am here to state very clearly that the Fire Service is aware that there is much more than natural causes being the results of the fires that we are seeing, and that we take it very seriously,” he said.
With regard to vehicle owners who damage or set fire to their own vehicles, Dupuis said that investigations into these cases are going to be more in depth and sound.
“Many of those who would have gotten away, I want to say that very clearly, those who would have gotten away with deliberately setting their vehicles on fire for whatever reason, we are going to be careful in uncovering every stone from hence forth to ensure that we do not see these patterns continue or to get worse,” Dupuis said.
He noted that in situations where “would be vehicle burners” are involved, the Fire Service is “really on their trail,” and this point is one that should be expressed with much clarity.
These statistics, according to Dupuis, are the cause of suspicion regarding the nature of each case, especially over the last eleven-month period.
The Fire Service did not arrive at a specific percentage of reported vehicular fires that are marked as suspicious, but it is “high,” said Dupuis.
He and the Fire and Ambulance Service intend to raise the public’s awareness of the fact that the Service is in tune with the possibilities concerning these vehicular fires, and so hopes to effect a sense of caution among vehicle owners and “would-be vehicle burners.”
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
10 Comments
Wicked set of people. Is so they does make things harder on the rest of us.. they doing it to get fresh ride smh
Correct me if I’m wrong, but shouldn’t the investigation of arson be handled by the Police Force? Why is the Dominica Fire and Ambulance Services involved with “uncovering every stone from hence forth to ensure that we do not see these patterns continue or to get worse,”?
Your responsibility Mr. Dupuis is to perform the tasks related to fire and ambulance services to successfully save the public from harm.
Once that is done and it is determined that a crime may have been committed, the crime scene along with all evidence is to be handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department of the Police Force.
Along with putting your people in grave danger beyond your scope, your department is not equipped to investigate crime.
It would be interesting to learn whether these vehicles were insured against fire. Secondly, who is responsible for removing these wrecks. They don’t exactly enhance the environment and could be a traffic hazard.
They’re intentionally damaging their vehicles to receive insurance money. This is fraud. The police and insurance companies should conduct thorough investigations as well.
So Mr. Dupuis, what is more alarming to you is that there were 8 vehicular fires so far for 2017; and you (the Fire Service) are aware Sir that the setting of the fires are more than natural causes ? Hmm that worries me. Please forgive my ignorance but wouldn’t that be a matter for, not Fire Chief but Police Chief. where do you hand over to us , sorry, I mean the police.
Such a foolish comment. Obviously, the fire department has to carry out their investigations as well. Do you think they just out fires and go home? They must work to determine the cause of every fire reported you dumbrain!
Good luck with your statics and late start on this…
I swear… Why did you guys procrastinate on something like this? When you are done asking civilians to fill in your reports, with their investigations… the please act on “your” findings and “Statistics” gathered.
Sounds like insurance fraud. The insurance companies should also investigate. Premiums will keep going up for everybody.
Insurance money with intent to commit fraud or criminal intentions. This needs looking into seriously before lives are lost.
Insurance fraud..but the way Dominica set up my people have no choice..