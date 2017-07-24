Chief Fire Officer of the Dominica Fire and Ambulance Services, Josiah Dupuis, has revealed, based on statistics that there has been an increase in vehicular fires across the island and most are under suspicion of deliberate actions.

Dupuis said that in 2016, a total of 18 vehicular fires were reported to the department, which is more than double the number of seven which were reported in 2015.

“What is more alarming about our data is if we look back at the last eleven months, we have found that we have a total of 26 vehicle fires. Therein lays the alarming results of our data collection. I am sure you the viewer would have seen burnt vehicles, or what is left of them, all across the island,” he said at a press conference at the Fire Headquarters in Roseau on Monday.

Considering the documented 26 vehicle fires reported from a one year period of June 2016 to July 2017, where 14 reports came over just the first six months of 2017, Dupuis noted that these were as a result of something more than just “natural causes.”

“I am here to state very clearly that the Fire Service is aware that there is much more than natural causes being the results of the fires that we are seeing, and that we take it very seriously,” he said.

With regard to vehicle owners who damage or set fire to their own vehicles, Dupuis said that investigations into these cases are going to be more in depth and sound.

“Many of those who would have gotten away, I want to say that very clearly, those who would have gotten away with deliberately setting their vehicles on fire for whatever reason, we are going to be careful in uncovering every stone from hence forth to ensure that we do not see these patterns continue or to get worse,” Dupuis said.

He noted that in situations where “would be vehicle burners” are involved, the Fire Service is “really on their trail,” and this point is one that should be expressed with much clarity.

These statistics, according to Dupuis, are the cause of suspicion regarding the nature of each case, especially over the last eleven-month period.

The Fire Service did not arrive at a specific percentage of reported vehicular fires that are marked as suspicious, but it is “high,” said Dupuis.

He and the Fire and Ambulance Service intend to raise the public’s awareness of the fact that the Service is in tune with the possibilities concerning these vehicular fires, and so hopes to effect a sense of caution among vehicle owners and “would-be vehicle burners.”