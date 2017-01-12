Newly appointed Indian High Commissioner to Dominica Bishwadip Dey has commended the efforts of the Dominican Government in establishing the Center of Excellence in Information and Communication Technology (ICT) at the Dominica State College.

He visited the center on Thursday and said he is “very satisfied that not only has it been built infrastructure-wise very well, but it has also been kept very well.”

Dey highlighted a few key factors to ensuring continued success and up keeping of the Center including how “beneficial the center is to the students.”

“The success of the center is on the students. The quality of students, their products, how much beneficial the center is to the students, that is what would decide the reputation of the center, and the quality of the center,” he said.

He also stated that the Indian people are committed to sharing knowledge in their fields with the people of Dominica.

“ICT (Information and Communication Technology) is one of the sectors where India has made much progress and we do feel that in India, one of the major initiatives is digitization and we have seen and experienced that ICT plays a great role in an efficient government, which the government of Dominica is trying to do,” Dey stated.

The Indian Government, he said, shows willingness to lend a helping hand towards the technological advancements of the Dominican economy saying that “any other ICT related things which are possible from our end, we are more than happy to cooperate.”

Minister for Information and Technology, Kelvar Darroux told the Commissioner that the Ministry’s staff has been challenged to “take responsibility of the center, once our friends from India have left.”

“We will need a director to manage the center, we will also be needing instructors, and as soon as the Indians leave, we will take full responsibility,” Darroux remarked.

The Indian Government has contributed hardware and software materials amounting to $3-million for the establishment of the center.