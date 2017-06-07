Regional airline, LIAT is advising passengers that industrial action has been taken today (June 7) by the members of the Leeward Islands Airline Pilots Association (LIALPA).

In the ongoing negotiations for higher wages, which includes the operation of the ATR aircraft, the pilots have taken action to refuse to fly the ATR 72 aircraft until an agreement is reached.

As a consequence of this action LIAT not been able to operate flights scheduled with ATR 72 aircraft at this time.

These actions have already resulted in a number of delays and cancellations.

The following flights have been cancelled:

LI 560 from St. Vincent to Barbados

LI 300 from Barbados to Tortola

LI 301 from Tortola to Barbados

LI 512 from Antigua/St. Kitts/Tortola

LIAT strongly advise passengers to contact its Call Centre for rebooking or advice on travel.

For further information: Reservations 1-888-844-LIAT (5428). Toll Free from most destinations within the Caribbean Region: 1-866 549-5428.

Calling from The United States: 480 5582. For customers calling from Antigua: 1-268-480-5601/2 and from Other Countries and 1-246 434 5428 from Barbados.

A further advisory will be given at 10:30 a.m.