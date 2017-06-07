Industrial action disrupts LIAT flightsDominica News Online - Wednesday, June 7th, 2017 at 9:26 AM
Regional airline, LIAT is advising passengers that industrial action has been taken today (June 7) by the members of the Leeward Islands Airline Pilots Association (LIALPA).
In the ongoing negotiations for higher wages, which includes the operation of the ATR aircraft, the pilots have taken action to refuse to fly the ATR 72 aircraft until an agreement is reached.
As a consequence of this action LIAT not been able to operate flights scheduled with ATR 72 aircraft at this time.
These actions have already resulted in a number of delays and cancellations.
The following flights have been cancelled:
LI 560 from St. Vincent to Barbados
LI 300 from Barbados to Tortola
LI 301 from Tortola to Barbados
LI 512 from Antigua/St. Kitts/Tortola
LIAT strongly advise passengers to contact its Call Centre for rebooking or advice on travel.
For further information: Reservations 1-888-844-LIAT (5428). Toll Free from most destinations within the Caribbean Region: 1-866 549-5428.
Calling from The United States: 480 5582. For customers calling from Antigua: 1-268-480-5601/2 and from Other Countries and 1-246 434 5428 from Barbados.
A further advisory will be given at 10:30 a.m.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
5 Comments
Liat when will things change every time is the same crap sell it who ever own it
Pay the pilots!
LIAT is a very small airline with a total seat capacity of 580. This action leaves them operational with only 5 ATR42 aircraft (48 seats in economy configuration) depriving them of 59% of their capacity (5 ATR72’s with 68 economy configuration).
Given the precarious financial position of the airline this action can not be sustained. It will force the company into bankruptcy in a very short time, which may only be delayed , even if they come to a settlement with their pilots.
Bring in pilots from Russia. President Reagan fired thousands of air traffic controllers back in the day. Don’t let these few pilots hold the Caribbean hostage.
How can anyone tell?