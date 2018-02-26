Insurance company, Sagicor, has promised to offer discounts to anyone who meets the building codes of Dominica when reconstructing after Hurricane Maria.

This was announced by Brenton Hilaire, who represented the company at a government-organized consultation on resilience last week. The government has said it wants to make Dominica the first climate resilient country in the world. He spoke on how insurance plays its part in terms of resilience.

“Sagicor is willing to offer discounts to anyone who meets the building codes of the country and this is something we have to work in collaboration with the government on,” he stated.

Even more, Hiliare said the company is encouraging citizens “to take the proactive step of building back with resilience in mind, climate resilient structures.”

“If the individual can even go further and show us that they have taken steps to withstand hurricanes, we can offer further discounts on the rate,” he said. “This is how we are willing to work with the government but this is something that we would have to have some further discussion on because at the end of the day if we don’t encourage you to build back and build back properly, it results in a higher risk to the country, a higher risk to us as a company. We want you to be as protected as possible.”

According to Hilaire, resilience involved a lot of forward thinking and a lot of things “that have to happen right now.”

“But we also have to remember the what-ifs,” he stated. “We need to have plans in place to minimize the exposure of the risk, whether it is to the individual, the entity, the company and as far as the government. It is a collective responsibility, it is not the sole responsibility of the government but we as corporate partners in the scheme of things have our part to play.”