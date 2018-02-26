Insurance company willing to offer discounts for resilient buildingDominica News Online - Monday, February 26th, 2018 at 11:49 AM
Insurance company, Sagicor, has promised to offer discounts to anyone who meets the building codes of Dominica when reconstructing after Hurricane Maria.
This was announced by Brenton Hilaire, who represented the company at a government-organized consultation on resilience last week. The government has said it wants to make Dominica the first climate resilient country in the world. He spoke on how insurance plays its part in terms of resilience.
“Sagicor is willing to offer discounts to anyone who meets the building codes of the country and this is something we have to work in collaboration with the government on,” he stated.
Even more, Hiliare said the company is encouraging citizens “to take the proactive step of building back with resilience in mind, climate resilient structures.”
“If the individual can even go further and show us that they have taken steps to withstand hurricanes, we can offer further discounts on the rate,” he said. “This is how we are willing to work with the government but this is something that we would have to have some further discussion on because at the end of the day if we don’t encourage you to build back and build back properly, it results in a higher risk to the country, a higher risk to us as a company. We want you to be as protected as possible.”
According to Hilaire, resilience involved a lot of forward thinking and a lot of things “that have to happen right now.”
“But we also have to remember the what-ifs,” he stated. “We need to have plans in place to minimize the exposure of the risk, whether it is to the individual, the entity, the company and as far as the government. It is a collective responsibility, it is not the sole responsibility of the government but we as corporate partners in the scheme of things have our part to play.”
5 Comments
And then they will tell you about Act of God and under-insured and all other kind of loopholes. Let First Domestic insurance come and talk that crap too after how many people they have not paid claims. The insurance companies need to set up Resilient claim processing so people get what is due to them, how about that
When people buy an insurance policy to insure their property such as a house, the property should be covered against all perils!
All perils means anything which may, and shall cause damage to the same insured property, and that includes as they say “an act of God.”
In Dominica they sell people bogus thing, and when the time comes to pay they ripoff people, but that would change if someone would shatter both patellas on the crooked insurance salesman, let them live for the rest of their life in a wheelchair they would learn not to mess with people eh!
I challenge you Hilire to define “resilient building” there is no such thing; they are not yet invented, therefore I want you and the other clowns in Dominica, and elsewhere in the Caribbean who are talking this nonsense to describe the process in building a climate resilient house or a toilet.!
Since you all like to watch American Television, and believe you are part of America, I am sure by now you heard about the damage a tornado caused over the weekend, killing people in its path, splitting solid brick buildings which stood for decades into pieces, a hurricane and a tornado are basically one of the same thing.
The Ohio River crest at over sixty (60) feet; so I suppose because of that America is going to pattern their buildings as yours in Dominica to achieve climate resilient buildings.
Are you Dominicans not ashamed of the fool you are making yourselves to the world? It is said Dominica is a fools paradise I can no longer doubt that!
You MRTelemque is the only fool here. You spoke of BRICK buildings, built over DECADES. NUFF SAID!!
“You MRTelemque?”
What is that?
Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahah!
Should I waste my time and breath responding to someone who appear to be an idiot?
Be it a brick building or a wooden building are you suggesting only last for short period of time? If that is the case, how do you account for the thousands of Brick Building in Harlem New York standing there for hundreds of years, how do you account for those in England, Germany and the rest of Europe?
I am a fool but an educated one who knows! Nuff Said, take that to the bank!
“Mr. Telemaque,” that’s the way it is written; and I do not wish to be called mister by you or anyone, my name is Francisco Etienne-Dods Telemaque, chose one Francisco, Etienne, Dods, or Telemaque, better yet you can call me Son; that is my name I am called and known by in Wesley!