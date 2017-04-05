Insurance expert questions NHI pilot programDominica News Online - Wednesday, April 5th, 2017 at 11:00 AM
Former manager at Sagicor, Randy Rodney, has raised questions concerning the newly implemented National Health Insurance Pilot program (NHI) saying without premium payments involved, it will die.
On Monday, April 3rd 2017 the government launched the pilot program for the insurance scheme. $5-million was pumped into the program to assist mothers aged 35 or younger, and children three years or younger, who need help to deal with critical medical issues.
Rodney admitted that the program is a “good one” but his main concern is that no premium payment is involved.
“Unless you have a premium that is regularly paid into a program, it is not insurance, it is Salvation Army, you can call it a fund, you can call it anything like this,” he stated on Q95 on Tuesday. “That is why insurance companies very often stand to say ‘hey if you want to run an insurance scheme, run an insurance scheme. If you want to run a scheme where you give people stuff, then that’s totally different.'”
According to Rodney, without a premium coming in from the claimants, the program itself will only last a few years, for a few people and then “it will die.”
He also raised questions over who takes on the responsibility of paying the bills if there is no premium.
“If you don’t have a premium coming from the people who are going to benefit from it, then who’s gonna pay it? When that fund is depleted, then what? How many expectant mothers can be sustained? How long? What is the max in terms of the expense?” he questioned.
Under the pilot program, beneficiaries are expected to pay 2o percent of bills on their own and the alternative of taking a loan to pay off the costs was described by Rodney as “a joke.”
“That does not exist in real insurance terms. In real insurance terms, your deductibles are paid upfront before you get your claim amount. So that in itself has not been conceptualized properly. There are professionals at the Dominica Social Security (DSS) who should give proper advice in that regard,” he said.
Rodney stated that persons involved with the facilitation of the Pilot program must be “upfront” with the information to the public.
Concerning the $5-million being placed in the program, he questioned what is going to happen when the funds are depleted.
“The idea of throwing five million dollars into a bank and deciding that it is going to be used for a certain sector can be considered something in the wind except if there is an actual report to say that ‘well we have X number of people who get pregnant, their cost is going to be X amount within a certain period of time.’ Even when you have that, the question must be asked, when that fund is depleted in terms of the claims, how does it get reimbursed?” he stated.
DNO is attempting to get a response from the DSS on the question raised.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
16 Comments
Well all Lennox bon jeans will open their mouth and oppose the program. I still don’t get what allu doe understand about the word PILOT!
You do understand that it is a pilot program right? It is basically a test or project which after the trial run, will be examined and evaluated before introducing it more widely. Which is why it is targeted at mothers and children from a specific age bracket. Sometimes I wonder if one has to resort to picture diagrams for you all to understand basic data.
Randy Rodney? Lol!
that is a silly comment.
just like in the UK, US, taxes are paid.
If the pilot works, taxes will levied.
That is a whole different kettle of fish.
@lightbulb,do you even understand what a pilot program is?A pilot program should run and operate like the one you intend it to be for the most part.When people get used to not paying then you turn to ask others to pay in the future,that will be a problem.This program though good in intention was not properly thought out and introduced to the public.That is typical of Skerritt and his next level.He leaves agricultural to fall into a comma whilst he tries to persue hotels.For there to be continuity people have to pay into the system just like social security..Stop thinking that CBI will be there forever. This communist Skerritt is on the wrong side of history and national development
Amen!amen!amen!..This is no insurance programme , just another way to make poor people continue being dependent on the government and continue begging….sigh!
All this CBI funds should be used in ways to empower people….tsk magwasah..
I supported labor all my life by for my country sake…I really pray the CBI gravy train will not end.
Randy Rodney should be honest enough to tell us the number of poor people who have been scammed by insurance companies including ?????????? And he want to talk????
Come on Pastor Rod!!!!!!!!!!
including his church? Mr. Rodney would never be able to know how many people were scammed by insurance companies. your question makes no sense.
Bruce Leeroy who say is church I was referring to? But today is not Carnival Monday so I’m not calling name
Boy Rodney you took the words right out of my mouth. I know their supporters will not waste time to fire back with nothing but ignorance because they are the beneficiaries who are going to get their hospital fees paid free, espeically as elections on the horizon. there is no set criteria, “mothers below 35”. children below 3. Now what is to stop a parent who can afford to pay from abusing this facility? How dictates when i can access it? what is my limit if i need assistance? what kinds of cases will not be treated? Just another reason for the financial to be like a fools circus every wednesday morning. it is appaling for business people, (local and foreign) dignitaries and officials to walk through the crowd of “needy” supporters weekly. befroe 8am there is a mob just waiting. every wednesday. Mr. Rodney is correct.
I don’t expect anything different from randy…another supporter of Lennox who uses the pulpit to politicize his agenda.God is watching… Its time to turn to God .
Why can’t you state to all where Randy Rodney is wrong. And I will add that Rodney is one of my least liked person in Dominica.
are you that lack of understanding or have you chosen to continue to “bow your eyes and close your head?” the question and concerns are valid ones. COME ON! please let common sense prevail. Captain the ship is sinking – there is an iceberg ahead , we are on the wrong course. Yet you are fine with it. Do you have children? the next time you correct them look at their behaviour – resisting sound council. Why are you resisting sound council
really? In 1995 when he was giving Edison Blows he was politicizing his pulpit too? How quickly we forget??? Randy has always been known to give Government blows so what’s your point? Turn back to God alright since one man has been made into a God #WICKEDNESSINHIGHPLACESALLSTRONGHOLDSWILLBEPULLEDDOWNGODISNOTTOBEMOCKED
A good programme being SPOILT by a CANNOT DO DLP…The rush is to shield their Punjab “I”, “I” “I”Man,from the MONFARED scandal…Not even their best apologist knows a hoot about this NHI…
SKE4RIT MUST GO!
SKERRIT MUST GO!!
SKERRIT MUST GO NOW!!
Go where eh?? Boy allu UWP people real silly eh