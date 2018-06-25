As Caribbean nations continue to focus on legalizing medical marijuana in the region, financing for loans to grow and funding for commercial buildings has become a top priority.

To cater to this need, Invest Caribbean Now, the global private sector investment agency of the Caribbean is now offering the option of loans on land deals and commercial real estate properties to qualified medical marijuana entrepreneurs in countries where the herb is legal.

Each loan from ICN’s private funding network will be determined on a case by case basis, based largely on 55 percent of the appraised value of the collateral and the strength of the borrower. The loan size is from US$1-Million to $US50-Million.

For more information contact agonzalez@hardbeatcommunications.com