Joseph Isaac, Minister of the Environment, Climate Resilience, Disaster Management and Urban Renewal, has been appointed as the Deputy Chairman of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Council of Ministers for Disaster Management.

Isaac’s appointment was approved during his participation at the 8th Meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) which took place in Montego Bay, Jamaica earlier this month.

Speaking on his new role and what it means for Dominica, Isaac stated that the appointment is further justification that he made the right decision to put the country first by leaving the United Worker’s Party to collaborate with the Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit-led government.

“Remember that I said [back in April this year] that I’m focused on the development of my constituency and on Dominica as a whole. This appointment has placed me in a better position to represent and champion the cause for Dominica’s disaster management on a regional level,” he said.

While in Jamaica, Isaac also accompanied Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit to the 39th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the CARICOM where he met with other Caribbean leaders.

Isaac explained that his nomination and designation to be on the council exhibits the confidence shown by his fellow regional leaders, many of whom engaged him to offer disaster management support to Dominica.

“It has really shown strength in unity in the region and I was happy to share my expertise, because I believe we have a lot to learn from each other. I welcome the opportunity and the challenge of working closely with other leaders in CARICOM to sharpen and improve the CDEMA,” he stated.

With the 2018 hurricane season being projected to produce between 10 and 14 named storms with up to four becoming major hurricanes of Category 3 or higher, Isaac revealed that work has commenced ensuring that the region will be better placed to prepare and respond in case of disaster.

“We have already approved a budget for CDEMA to ensure that the agency can implement and execute its role and responsibilities more effectively,” he said.