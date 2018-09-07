A shot from the video

On Wednesday, August 29, the winners of the Dominica Film Challenge were announced by the Discover Dominica Authority (DDA).

For the challenge, six teams of the best videographers/storytellers on the island went out to film unique and compelling scenes of what Dominica has to offer visitors.

The video below is by Aarmani Augustine and Garvin Leblanc.

It is based on the theme “Health and Wellness.”