The GrandMasters Production team in collaboration with the Ital Fest Commission of Dominica will be hosting its annual Livity and Ital Festival Experience 2017 under the theme ‘Living a Holistic and Sustainable Life.’

The event will be held from July 7th-9th 2017 at the Old Mill Cultural Center, with a number of events ranging from a wellness workshop down to yoga, and the much anticipated Ital dinner.

President of the Ital Fest Commission, Derry Lewis otherwise known as Silk Asara, described this event as a health and wellness exposition that targets the family to come out and engage in three days of healthy living.

“We have on Friday from five o’ clock in the afternoon to ten o’ clock in the evening a wellness symposium with people such as William Courtney, Trudy Scott Prevost, and Dr. Janet Taylor. So we have a few interesting people on that symposium, we also have health and wellness workshops, and yoga sessions,” he stated.

Also included in the list of activities are Open Fire Acoustics, live entertainment, a nature tour, poetry and comedy, and ‘Relax by the River.’

The festival, according to Asara, has originated in Dominica, and because of its popularity, has spread throughout the region in Guadeloupe, Martinique, and St. Lucia specifically.

Entrance fee is $10.00 dollars for singles, $15.00 for couples and $25.00 for a family of five.

The festival is set to begin at 5:00 pm on Friday.