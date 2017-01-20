Acting Chief Cultural Officer Jacinta David has highlighted to visitors and locals, the many aspects of the Dominican Carnival experience including nature, culture and adventure saying that “this is the advantage that we have over that of our neighbors.”

She was speaking on behalf of Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture Justina Charles at the official launch of Mas Domnik 2017 last evening at the Fort Young Hotel.

David said that the intense experience of culture and entertainment does not on its own appeal to visitors, but also the experience with nature.

“In order to sustain and maintain that unique product, this calls for an awareness and recognition that it is the maintaining of our culture and costumes, and bands and innovating these, are what will continue to make our carnival unique and a spectacle,” she said.

According to David, the maintenance of traditional costumes will add to the uniqueness of Carnival.

“Innovations for costumes and activities present opportunities for costume builders, designers, tailors, seamstresses, small businesses, for getting involved in mass production of sensay materials and outfits, thus making it easier for more people to wear sensays or other traditional outfits during carnival,” David said.

She went on to say that there is a need for constant dialogue between stakeholders in order to achieve all this.

David encouraged foreigners and Dominicans overseas to engage in the Carnival activities with the Dominican people this year 2017.