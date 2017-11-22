Jamaica Energy Partners and West Kingston Power Partners have contributed JA$804,000 to the Dominica hurricane relief effort.

Half of the funds was raised by staff, with the amount being matched by the companies.

Speaking at the handover ceremony earlier this week at the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM) in Kingston, Director General of the agency Major Clive Davis said it is encouraging that despite the region being beset by hazards, individuals can still find the wherewithal to help those in need, adding that Jamaicans are “always more than willing to lend a hand”.

He informed that members of the Jamaica Defence Force who are on the island assisting with the rescue mission will return shortly, adding that along with personnel from the National Works Agency, they have done a “tremendous” job.

Major Davis said the recovery of the islands which suffered most from hurricanes Irma and Maria in September will be “long and painful”, and pointed out that although the hurricane season will end in another week, “hurricanes can still form and impact us”.

Meanwhile, public community relations specialist Melissa Newman, told the gathering that the donation was a proud moment for the two companies.