Miss Universe Jamaica Davina Bennett has been declared second runner up to the 2017 Miss Universe.

Bennett, emerged from a field of 92 contestants from across the globe.

Miss South Africa Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters was declared the winner and Miss Colombia Laura González Ospina, first runner up.

Bennett, 21, was selected as Jamaica’s representative for the 66th staging of the pageant after securing the crown at home back in August.

Currently a second-year marketing student at the University of the West Indies, Mona campus, Bennett has modeled for Pulse at London Fashion Week.

CLICK HERE TO READ FULL STORY