Jamaica’s Davina Bennett is Second Runner Up to Miss Universe 2017Jamaica Gleaner - Monday, November 27th, 2017 at 10:18 AM
Miss Universe Jamaica Davina Bennett has been declared second runner up to the 2017 Miss Universe.
Bennett, emerged from a field of 92 contestants from across the globe.
Miss South Africa Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters was declared the winner and Miss Colombia Laura González Ospina, first runner up.
Bennett, 21, was selected as Jamaica’s representative for the 66th staging of the pageant after securing the crown at home back in August.
Currently a second-year marketing student at the University of the West Indies, Mona campus, Bennett has modeled for Pulse at London Fashion Week.
1 Comment
she was really good. i dont know what happened to the judges final rendering but her response to the final question was spot on.. anyways good is Miss Dominica still going up in the show in St. Kitts?