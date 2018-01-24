The government of Japan has made a report to the United Nations (UN) of what it said is a suspected breach of UN Security Council sanctions by a ship registered to Dominica.

Reuters news agency has reported that the ship, ‘Yuk Tung,’ was spotted by a Japanese Maritime Self Defence Force patrol plane tied to the North Korean-flagged tanker ‘Rye Song Gang 1, which was blacklisted by the United Nations last month for carrying banned cargo.

The two ships were spotted last Saturday night in the South China Sea.

A statement by the Japanese Foreign Ministry said that the two boats were lit up and some kind of activity was taking place.

“The (Japanese) government strongly suspect the two engaged offshore delivery which was banned by UN Security Council resolutions,” the statement said.

The statement did not specify what goods the Japanese government suspected were being transferred.

Last December the UN Security Council unanimously imposed new sanctions on North Korea for a recent intercontinental ballistic missile test.

The Japanese Foreign Ministry also said it appeared that the ‘Rye Song Gang 1,’ one of four additional vessels recently denied international port access by the United Nations for breaching sanctions, had disguised its name so that it read “Song Hae.”

“We have reported this to the U.N. and also given this information to other nations involved, including those connected to the Dominican tanker, expressing our concern,” the ministry’s statement said.

North Korea has been defying the international community and is developing ballistic and nuclear technology.