Japan reports suspected breaching of UN sanctions by Dominica registered ship
The government of Japan has made a report to the United Nations (UN) of what it said is a suspected breach of UN Security Council sanctions by a ship registered to Dominica.
Reuters news agency has reported that the ship, ‘Yuk Tung,’ was spotted by a Japanese Maritime Self Defence Force patrol plane tied to the North Korean-flagged tanker ‘Rye Song Gang 1, which was blacklisted by the United Nations last month for carrying banned cargo.
The two ships were spotted last Saturday night in the South China Sea.
A statement by the Japanese Foreign Ministry said that the two boats were lit up and some kind of activity was taking place.
“The (Japanese) government strongly suspect the two engaged offshore delivery which was banned by UN Security Council resolutions,” the statement said.
The statement did not specify what goods the Japanese government suspected were being transferred.
Last December the UN Security Council unanimously imposed new sanctions on North Korea for a recent intercontinental ballistic missile test.
The Japanese Foreign Ministry also said it appeared that the ‘Rye Song Gang 1,’ one of four additional vessels recently denied international port access by the United Nations for breaching sanctions, had disguised its name so that it read “Song Hae.”
“We have reported this to the U.N. and also given this information to other nations involved, including those connected to the Dominican tanker, expressing our concern,” the ministry’s statement said.
North Korea has been defying the international community and is developing ballistic and nuclear technology.
Now I know for sure that the Pirates of the Caribbean are at home in Dominica. Internationally we are soon on the same level as North Korea itself. How shameful… But we still love our PM
We have ships right in Japan, and we cyanna even get a likkle banana boat to bring produce to Antigua or gwada to give our farmers sum money
Whether or not Skerrit is involved, this doesn’t look good for D/ca.
Trump will deal with us. We helping North Korea violate UN sanction at a time when US is on the verge of going to war with North Korea?
If it is something corrupt know for sure Dominica must be in the center of it no matter what part of the world a corrupt thing took place. Maria and it’s destruction of Dominica is not even making regional or international news again. It’s about Skerrit’s corrupt passport deal with St. Kitts top officials we see dominating regional news. Internationally, is more of his corruption, whether in Japan, North Korea or Iran. This man is a cancer to Dominica in our recovery battle and we need to correct this.
You hating on skerro because he is young and successful
Stale fake news. Wake up UWP rights
https://www3.nhk.or.jp/nhkworld/en/news/20180124_41/
You sure?
Folks Skerrit must and must go -what will it take for this guy to step down as PM?
But the uninformed people still cry, “Leave my PM a-loone is Jay-lous all you J-loss.’ I waiting to see him in carnival bumping on his wife like a vagabond in her band.
This ship was registered under the Dominica Flag in 2017. It has had many names since built and flew different flags prior including Italy and Pennsylvania flags
” The 1994-built Yuk Tung (ex name Santrina) is a 36,000 dwt tanker. She was purchased by Singapore-based oil trader and bunkerer Yuk Tung Energy early last year. The Japanese foreign ministry and the press described her as a Dominican tanker, reflecting the company’s decision to flag her in the Commonwealth of Dominica, an open registry.
In a measure of the globalized nature of shipping, Dominica’s registry is operated by a firm in Fairhaven, Massachusetts; it provides Dominican flag services, Dominican corporate registristration and Dominican STCW licensing, and it advertises seafarer training at the school that shares its address. The company was not immediately available for comment.”
REad and educate yourselfs
https://www.maritime-executive.com/article/singaporean-tanker-suspected-of-sanctions-busting#gs.Nsb22=A
After all the largesse and aid we received from Japan over the years, this is how you pay them back Roosevelt? What kind of friend are you?
Carries a dominica flag does not make it DA owned.
Everyone need to tweet POTUS and General Jim Mattis and give them all the ministers names, we helping North Korea fight America
https://english.kyodonews.net/news/2018/01/de266b25944f-mattis-told-foreign-ministers-of-n-korea-war-plan-source.html
Mattis told foreign ministers of N. Korea war plan: source
Time for REVOLUTION
here it is under different names since built. Historical data, bottom right of page.
https://www.fleetmon.com/vessels/yuk-tung_9030591_51493/
http://dominicanewsonline.com/news/homepage/news/general/us-treasury-office-accuses-dominica-maritime-registry-for-violating-iranian-sanctions/
allu will learn one day
@ kenny G, better yet here is CNN version: https://www.google.com/amp/s/amp.cnn.com/cnn/2018/01/24/asia/north-korean-ship-sanctions-japan-intl/index.html
Well, Dominica is Exactly like salt is the majority of dishes but the difference is that type of salt is a bitter one.
Whoever is responsible is learning to do crimes, keep on learning but you will be caught sooner or later. If there is one good thing that Lennox did this year was to refuse taking part in anything that Skerrit is doing because there is too much nonsense under the table that should be unveiled openly to the population and the world to see what is hatching in Dominica.Dominica has been neglected for self-greed, scaremongering has been on the rise and structures that should be permanent are always temporary to fool the blind who lives by donation till a hurricane hits the country and the destruction is blamed on natural phenomenon instead of the leaders’ stupidity.
People believe me all this is only the tip of the iceberg. That man is involved in any shady deal that’s done in the world. Think about it he spends as good as no time in Dominica. I wonder where Al Capone has his main office
Just as Skerritt went moomoo when CBS 60 minutes did it’s expose on CBI and which painted Dominica in a bad light,I don’t expect any response from him on this episode which is putting Dominica in deep doodoo once again.Waiting to hear Skerritt and his surrogates blame Lennox.However all citizens are made to bear the shame
No doubt, POTUS will have his say whether via tweets or an executive order to put Dominica on notice. Also his administration will definitely make it difficult for the Skerrit’s corrupt government. Already chain migration is on his chopping block. Take heed Dominicans, because your government is making it more difficult for you.
At a time when Dominica is in deep trouble and needs help what we see dominating the news is 1. The Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis and the opposition leader Fighting about Dominica Diplomatic passport 2. Ships registered in Dominica seen by a Japanese Maritime Self Defence Force patrol plane, violating US sanction. It is time for Skerrit to face the press and clear the name of Dominica in these two very disturbing news.
hmmm here we go again.. i guess is fake news from lennox and fontaine….. allu dominicans not punishing that desperate pm allu have… i hope allu can take a little glance from those bigger countries the pm calling colonizers…. time will tell
Does Dominica own and operate this ship, or is it just registered in Dominica?
oh, why was skerrit and lennox in greece during the registration of these vessels
http://www.marinetraffic.com/en/ais/details/ships/shipid:420514/mmsi:325823000/imo:9030591/vessel:YUK_TUNG
All the data here