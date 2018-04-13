The Discover Dominica Authority would like to formally announce that the Jazz ‘n Creole event which had been scheduled for May 20, 2018 will not be hosted as scheduled.

We thank and are grateful to the many stakeholders of the event who had been working with us, as we explored staging the event despite the many challenges.

Jazz ‘n Creole will be back stronger than ever, and we look forward to treating the many faithful as well as new patrons to an improved event the next time around.