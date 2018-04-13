Jazz ‘n Creole 2018 postponedDominica News Online - Friday, April 13th, 2018 at 4:01 PM
The Discover Dominica Authority would like to formally announce that the Jazz ‘n Creole event which had been scheduled for May 20, 2018 will not be hosted as scheduled.
We thank and are grateful to the many stakeholders of the event who had been working with us, as we explored staging the event despite the many challenges.
Jazz ‘n Creole will be back stronger than ever, and we look forward to treating the many faithful as well as new patrons to an improved event the next time around.
2 Comments
A case of the right hand doesn’t know what the left hand is doing. Just yesterday Robbie Tonge was saying they were looking into making this a 3 day event.
Yes but not this year.