Tourism Minister, Robert Tonge, has revealed that the Dominica Festival Commission (DFC) has been tasked to come up with a plan to make Jazz ‘n Creole a longer event, probably spanning three days.

This he said the idea is to make the event longer to attract more people to come to Dominica.

“Jazz ‘n Creole has always been a great event but our role in the Ministry of Tourism is to attract people to Dominica,” he said on Wednesday. “The event has always been an event where persons come from within Dominica … and that is not our primary goal, so we have tasked the Festival Commission to prepare a revised document that will allow us to have an event that will attract people to come to Dominica…”

He added that for the event to attract more people to the island, it has to be for more than one day.

“Are your friends from Guadeloupe and Martinique or Antigua or Barbados going to come down for one day? Highly unlikely. However, will they come down for a Friday, Saturday, Sunday event? More likely,” he stated. “So we’ve pushed them (DFC) to present a plan that will encompass something of that nature. Make it as local as possible. So I am hoping they get back to me as quickly as possible so I can take it back to the cabinet for approval.”

Tonge gave an idea of what the event could possibly look like.

“Just imagine these people coming to Dominica, especially persons from Guadeloupe and Martinique,” he stated. “They come on their boats, you have a village lime. On Saturday you have a beach event similar to Reggae on the beach where persons are there for the entire day, obviously give them an opportunity for them to explore Dominica. The same thing happens on the Sunday where you go to the Jazz ‘n Creole at the Cabrits. So the idea is to have a longer event that will attract people to come to Dominica. That is what we are trying to do.”