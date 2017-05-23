Junior Chamber International (JCI) Dominica has joined the fight against the deadly lupus disease with the start of a campaign in honour of one of its own who succumbed to the illness in 2016.

Together with the Lupus Foundation of Dominica, organizations and individuals, JCI hosted its first “Lupus Walk in honour of Danika Hurtault” on May 06, to garner increased support for the cause. Participants called for a greater level of discourse about lupus, and action to fight it. At the end of the walk, they heard from lupus victims about the realities of living with the deadly disease.

“It’s pretty much a daily struggle and for a lot of us things that are normally easy for other people it’s not quite for us but on the other hand it’s not a matter of us (lupus warriors) just lying down and playing dead. We are here and we are fighting … very much like Danika did,” said Shoyea-Gaye Grant Massicotte, Vice President of the Lupus Foundation of Dominica.

JCI President Calvia Timothy said, “Lupus is a prevalent disease which many are still very ill-informed about and we realize the need to address that. Furthermore, our friend and fellow JCI member Danika Hurtault fought before she passed on and we truly want to carry on her fighting spirit by taking action against lupus.”

“The intention is to unite various sectors in this effort,” the JCI President stressed.

Funds raised from the JCI lupus campaign go to the Lupus Foundation of Dominica.