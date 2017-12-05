JDF returns home after rebuilding efforts in DominicaDominica News Online - Tuesday, December 5th, 2017 at 9:38 AM
The Jamaica Defence Force’s (JDF) Disaster Assistance Response Team (DART) that was deployed to Dominica in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria has returned home.
The JDF DART team has been in Dominica assisting in rebuilding efforts for the past 10 weeks.
A release from the JDF on the weekend said its DART team will be establishing a Dominica Disaster Relief Fund on its return.
Lieutenant Colonel Dionne Smalling of the JDF, said the drive is intended to encourage and facilitate members of the public who wish to make donations to assist the people of Dominica.
The JDF deployed its DART team to Dominica on September 26 this year, and it carried out various rebuilding, relief and recovery operations.
These included assisting local security forces with maintaining law and order; logistics support to aid the distribution of food, water, medical and relief supplies; light construction and repair; as well as providing essential medical care to persons in need.
I’m saying thank you to the Jamaica defence force for the helps you guys have given to Dominica, and also i have lots of friends in Ocho Rios that is where my wife from great people lovely island i will be in linsteard spending Christmas once again thank you all Merry Christmas and a happy new year.
Thank you very very much to the JDF and people of Jamaica, Job well done and we truly appreciate it. Rest assured that we will NEVER forget those who rushed to our aid in our desperate time of need. Safe journey back to your country, families friends and acquaintances. God Bless.
Assertive and thankful like LL!
Thank you Jamaica for your kind, willingly hearts you gave to us in Dominica. May the lord continue to bless Jamaica. Dominica is blessed and we knows it, everyone came to our aid, and maybe one day we will be able to give back to those who are in need. Although I did not see the country as yet, hopefully I will be their next year, if God allows it. My eyes has been glued to the television as soon as videos began coming in, it is heartbreaking. New Yorkers and other states, Dominicans worked round the clock to help the country. We all begged on our jobs , at our churches and communities to help us with aid in our country. May we all see the hurricane is a sign to respect and cherish one another. to respect the countries that came to our aid and fo rus to continue to strive for a better world for all of us .
Thank you to the JDF and the people of Jamaica for their support during our time of need
God Bless
Thanks to the people of Jamaica for your kindness. We appreciate your help. ” a friend in time of need is a friend indeed” You will be blessed abundantly for your generosity . Thanks.
THANK YOU VERY MUCH FOR THE SERVICE PROVIDED
Soldier relief done a la Ma Buttacup. nooooooo
All jokes aside, thanks to the JDF for all the work that you have done. God bless.
So they headed back home to there families after all that extra material activities they had on island. Amm i hope they didn’t conceive anything on island..
Thank you JDF but remember the chief wanted you all to stay longer because he has no confidence in his men and women.
Once again thank the govt of Jamaica for deployment to Dominica
Jamaica, I will simply say: Thanks to you for your kindness!
Thank you JDF; maximum respect