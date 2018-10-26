Zanfan an had Kwéyol

Jòdi Dominique ka òbzòvé Jouné Kwéyòl kon payee-a ka sélébwé andépandans.

Jouné Kwéyòl sé yon sélébwasyon langaj épi kilte Dominique. Nou ka sélébwé osi manjé, dansé épi listwa twadisyonnèl Dominique.

Nou ka ankouwajé tout Dominiquen pou pòté had Kwéyòl épi gouté manjé Kwéyòl.

Dominica News Online ka ankouwajé tout pou voyé pòtwé èspéyans jounen Kwéyòl pou mété asou internet la.

Voyé tout pòtwé pou news@dominicanewsonline.com