Jòdi Dominique ka òbzòvé Jouné Kwéyòl kon payee-a ka sélébwé andépandans.
Jouné Kwéyòl sé yon sélébwasyon langaj épi kilte Dominique. Nou ka sélébwé osi manjé, dansé épi listwa twadisyonnèl Dominique.
Nou ka ankouwajé tout Dominiquen pou pòté had Kwéyòl épi gouté manjé Kwéyòl.
Dominica News Online ka ankouwajé tout pou voyé pòtwé èspéyans jounen Kwéyòl pou mété asou internet la.
Voyé tout pòtwé pou news@dominicanewsonline.com
Lord, I am somewhat fluent speaking Kweyol, but my reading is pathetic. I am at a grade 1 level reading the language. I understood the text, but it took me awhile to get through it.
Pouki sa nou ka sélébwé kilti a nou yon fwa pa lanné. Komo nou ka espewé timoun apwann istwa épi kilti nou si yo pa tann épi ekspéwiyansé’y chak jou???? Timoun ka jè palé kwéyòl malgwé nou ka di nou enmé Dominique. Tandi ka Nou ka pèdi lang nou an maginalizant kwéyòl nou, moun Martinique é Guadeloupe ka apwann palé anglais. Epi yo ka palé pli fò pasé nou. Moun Dominique “Lévé pyé’w” kon yo ka di an Gwada. Pa kité sa ki a nou mò mé hosé’y pli ho. bref.
Bonn fèt journée Kwéyòl.