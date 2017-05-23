Members of the media who were at House of Assembly for the Third Meeting of the Second Session of the Ninth Parliament on Tuesday were told to leave since they were not invited.

They were told that only the Government Information Service (GIS) was allowed to stay.

One media person expressed the view that the justification used by a clerk at parliament that the media was not provided with an invitation to the meeting, was completely untrue.

“The reasons one of the clerks gave was that an invitation was not sent to the press and that information is incorrect. He said that we are not allowed to cover parliament and I know that other years, that has not been the case because GIS is sitting in right now and what I am wondering is why other media persons are not invited,” the journalist said.

She added that she provided the clerk with her ID and press card, yet she was refused entry.

“I showed him my ID, I showed him everything and then he said ‘no we cannot enter,” she said.

According to her, the press was asked to leave the premises of the Parliament when officials entered.

“Basically he just said we cannot get in parliament,” she remarked.

The press was then advised to take all necessary information from live broadcasts on television and radio.

Live coverage of Parliament is taking place on GIS channel 7 on Marpin and Digicel Play. It can also be listened live on DBS radio and viewed via live stream on GIS YouTube