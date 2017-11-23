Kalinago Territory hardest hit by Maria in terms of housingDominica News Online - Thursday, November 23rd, 2017 at 12:55 PM
Housing Minister, Reginald Austrie, has revealed that the Kalinago Territory was the hardest hit by Hurricane Maria in terms of housing.
Speaking at a press briefing on Wednesday he said 69 percent of homes in the Territory suffered damage during the hurricane.
“This was mainly through the effects of high winds,” he explained.
Sixty percent of homes in Roseau and Pottersville suffered damage during the passage of the category-5 hurricane, he said.
He stated that this was due to flooding by the Roseau River and the action of the sea.
In Pointe Michel, 60 percent of homes suffered damage, mainly through flooding and storm surges
“So these three communities were the hardest hit as far as housing is concerned,” Austrie stated.
He noted that these figures were derived from assessments, funded by the UNDP, by public officers from various ministries after the hurricane.
“I have been advised that about 40 percent of that assessment, a more detailed assessment, have been completed,” he noted, adding that it means about 10,000 homes have been assessed in detail.
So true, the location in Pte Michel , where I personally lost close friends was given to the people by skerro for political vote , it was call green valley near a dry river bed, it was a disaster waiting to happen, yes he did get there votes, but they were sitting ducks , when the water came they were washed away, there were no environmental studies done to protect these people [my people] there was no mandatory evacuation orders , so they were just left to fend on there own, they should have been move to the community center. my heart still hurts for all , but particularly for my friend ANN and her entire family .
But you have a problem man? Were they disabled? Who was suppose to move them? Didnt they listen to the weather advisory and realise aye it’s time to move…let’s go….why skerritt had to come and pull them from the house? Smh at u
Come to Pte Michel , I beg to differ, my sympathy to my fellow kalinago people which am part of but we have nothing left.
Ignorance is a crime and Jus Cool, Ideal, I am positive, are U….you should have read that there were housing assessments done all around the island. So in other words ever island hit by hurricanes this season was wiping out corruption because as far as I know a number of other islands were hit even before Dominica by a previous hurricane. Or should I say that Maria tried to wipe out Q95 of all the filthy talk and shut them down for few weeks…… but they did not learn their lesson. They are still bragging. God speared us during this storm and many persons are worse than they were before the storm; stop those negative comments and lets speak positive our country… its ours not only the politicians. We live here, this whole negative comments is just sickening.
@ Skerrit I voting you just confirmed ur ignorance. You really thing God wanted to get rid of Q95? Are you referring to the god Dominica that has opened Dominica? You all should be thanking God for Q95 for keeping Dominica well informed both before and after Maria. FYI, Q95 was the last station to go out and kept us informed post Maria via their international server. So I guess ur god failed big time in it’s attempt to shut down Q95 who not only furnished us with information but also saved lives with timely information. Thank God when Dominicans realized Maria was real and Dr. Fontain was correct in his prediction, many were able to call during Maria
Reggie we can build back better (its achievable). but please take the professional advice,delegate and stop intervening as you politicians don’t hold a background in the housing sector. You guys boasted n celebrated Petro Caribe housing, but the material was very inferior. Would have been cheaper in the long run to build block.
Maria was trying to wipe out the corruption in Dominica but alas she was not strong enough because the corruption is still going on, what will it take to open the eyes of our people? I pray that Dominica will rebound and hoping the blinders will fall off the eyes of our people.
You are so right about that! Do you know a week or so after Maria Hon. Collin McIntyre is on record saying he believes Maria blew Black Segatoca away but didn’t address the corruption that brought in the black segatoca? I must admit that as powerful as Maria was, she was still too weak to get rid of the corruption of Skerrit’ and his very corrupt administration
Reggie I don’t know about because houses were destroyed all over in Dominica. However, what is quite clear is houses that were built by Skerrit with corrupt monies were hit the hardest, whether in Grandbay, Portsmouth, Vielle case, Penville, etc. The corrupt monies no matter where they were used be it on pit toilets or Churches, everywhere corrupt and cursed money was spent suffered the hardest.
That is very true!!