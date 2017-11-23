Kalinago Territory hardest hit by Maria in terms of housingDominica News Online - Thursday, November 23rd, 2017 at 12:55 PM
Housing Minister, Reginald Austrie, has revealed that the Kalinago Territory was the hardest hit by Hurricane Maria in terms of housing.
Speaking at a press briefing on Wednesday he said 69 percent of homes in the Territory suffered damage during the hurricane.
“This was mainly through the effects of high winds,” he explained.
Sixty percent of homes in Roseau and Pottersville suffered damage during the passage of the category-5 hurricane, he said.
He stated that this was due to flooding by the Roseau River and the action of the sea.
In Pointe Michel, 60 percent of homes suffered damage, mainly through flooding and storm surges
“So these three communities were the hardest hit as far as housing is concerned,” Austrie stated.
He noted that these figures were derived from assessments, funded by the UNDP, by public officers from various ministries after the hurricane.
“I have been advised that about 40 percent of that assessment, a more detailed assessment, have been completed,” he noted, adding that it means about 10,000 homes have been assessed in detail.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
1 Comment
Reggie I don’t know about because houses were destroyed all over in Dominica. However, what is quite clear is houses that were built by Skerrit with corrupt monies were hit the hardest, whether in Grandbay, Portsmouth, Vielle case, Penville, etc. The corrupt monies no matter where they were used be it on pit toilets or Churches, everywhere corrupt and cursed money was spent suffered the hardest.