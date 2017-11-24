Kalinago Territory, Pointe Michel to get first batch of new housesDominica News Online - Friday, November 24th, 2017 at 10:20 AM
The Kalinago Territory and Pointe Michel will be receiving the first batch of new hurricane resistant homes under an agreement signed with a St. Lucian company, Housing Minister, Reginald Austrie has revealed.
He said that an agreement was signed with the company to build a thousand homes and the first 20 of these homes are ready to be shipped to Dominica.
“The location for those would be ten in Pointe Michel and ten in the Kalinago Territory,” he stated. “Obviously as we said earlier on these communities were heavily, heavily impacted and so we have to move to bring back some confidence to the community and to bring back some hope and some comfort to the residents of those communities.”
He stated that land has been identified for the homes and works are expected to begin soon.
“We are just awaiting the arrival of the containers and so and probably before Christmas, we may see work beginning…” he noted.
Austrie said the homes are hurricane-resistant and can withstand a category-5 hurricane.
“We believe they are pretty resistant and they can withstand the hurricane of Maria,” he remarked.
He said sites in Barbados where such homes were built were visited and “communities have been built, hospitals, supermarkets, restaurants, clinics have been built using that technology.”
“We are pretty satisfied based on the technical aspects and the literature on those home that they can withstand category-5 hurricanes,” Austrie said.
god can never please mankind… all you still not being grateful?????????????????? what on earth is you people problem??? god is still looking down on all of you ungrateful ………. one day all you will see. in everything give thanks says the lord god of host.. little is enough when the good lord is in it… viere kaltay moun sort ji zore yea…. ….. be careful because god is watching….
That is another insult to our Dominican Architecture. Mr Austrie are you telling me there are no Dominicans with the necessary credentials capable of building shelters that can withstand Category five hurricane winds? Mr Austrie you all fellas must pack up and leave. You all are the cause why Dominica is in such a sad state. You all have squander enough of the states’ monies. Is it death traps you want to legalize?
Whilst I agree that local contractors should be engaged let me point out that a sub division of 36 homes in the heights of St. Joseph/Layou called Hillsborough Gardens built by local contractors. All but 3 of these homes lost their roofs. These homes were built about 3 years ago. So what do our local contractors have to say bout that
Austri you again. You should leave b uilding houses alone. Go do what you are good at.
Mr Minister what happened to the climate resilience housing design competition the PM promised? Lies and more Lies. You all are calling for more disasters on Dominica. Stop fooling Dominicans . The international community is watching
every day is allfools day in D/ca alredy we getting GO/AL ENERGE every year we gettin INT/AL airport without plan we have the best highway with the most conners in the world and we also has a new cruse ship berth and thats 15years so every ting cool, bcaues we a nice link road from Rosalie to the east so we g.ood.
Them people [politician ] are playing games with peoples life ,same thing happen in green valley pte Michel , they are not serious ,the houses they intent to build are not gonna stand a CAT 5 period we need concrete, bricks , mortar and the galvined should be screwed to the rafters not nailed in .
Sir, there is alot of doubt and uncertain in your voice regarding cat 5 storms. It should be tested at least by wind of cat3 and rain or water for flooding before shipping.
I see now that the poor Kalinago Territory is again being given …… houses prefab …. .
Well I think it’s time to empower these people .give the people materials and a good building code to follow and let people build their homes. Stop treating them like cage animals that you think they are incompetent to build . They were the first builders ,so those responsible , please make materials available so they can build good concrete buildings .
WHat Happen ?
You think people are not entitled to have an input in the Design of their Own homes. The system has made them poor but they are no ……
Two centuries ago the Kalinagos new better than we do today how to build climate resilient homes out of Dominica’s natural resources. Give them the funding and allow them to rediscover the skills of their forefathers.
I saw what was left of those Petro Casas in Bellvue and some other community I don’t recall where and man the government should be ashamed. very much ashamed. those things looked like they were made of plastic… the sides were strewn all over the place like cards. That is what you calling Penny wise and pound foolish.
The government cannot give everyone houses of high quality. At some point WE ALL need to learn to fight for ourselves.
they were actually made of plastic
Why are these contracts not done in partnership with our local construction companies?????
What is the plan to support the local contractors who were also affected by Maria to help re-build their financial capacity to operate/remain in business and keep employing the locals on island.
You have two contracts for housing restoration and they are given to St. Lucian and B/dos company….SMH.
This GOVT don’t have a clue about economic rebuilding and are unable to connect the DOTS!!!!
Mr. Minister, What is the name of the St. Lucian Company?
How much are the houses cost?
When was the last time a Hurricane or even a Tropical Depression past close to Barbados? Using an island which is outside the typical storm boundaries as an example is cynical.
Why not give the contract to our people back home? Create some jobs and help rebuild from within.
Is Mr. Austrie serious? Barbados is not a good measuring stick to gauge the resilience of homes to cat 5 hurricanes. Barbados is rarely affected by a cat 1 hurricane, so how that conclusion was drawn escapes me. The PM hinted at using the Miami building code in reconstructing homes, just as I thought, but I doubt any such process has occurred. By the way, if Mr. Austrie is referring to the new housing developments I have seen built in Barbados recently, I doubt these houses will withstand a cat 2.
Also, wasn’t there supposed to be 5 prototypes solicited from around the world? Has this process even started, much less to have chosen one?
Why can’t qualified Dominican contractors be used? We need to keep good contractors employed so they can employ locals, not just as laborers but as project managers, thus not having the top jobs go to foreigners. Locals will spend and keep all earnings locally, thereby magnifying the economic impact which is much needed.
“We believe they are pretty resistant and they can withstand the hurricane of Maria,” he remarked.”
We believe? Are you kidding me?
With all due respect Mr. Minister, when you specifying a product based on certain claims made by the manufacturer, there is no “we believe”. You need to require the manufacturer to submit test data to back up their claim. You don’t want to find out after the fact when Maria’s brother or sister visits you.
That’s the problem with all these ministers incl. Skerrit. They have not got any knowledge about the portfolios they’ve been given let alone how to run them efficiently. The entire lot is a waste of time that’s having a good time at the expense of Ma Dominique