Kalinago Territory, Pointe Michel to get first batch of new housesDominica News Online - Friday, November 24th, 2017 at 10:20 AM
The Kalinago Territory and Pointe Michel will be receiving the first batch of new hurricane resistant homes under an agreement signed with a St. Lucian company, Housing Minister, Reginald Austrie has revealed.
He said that an agreement was signed with the company to build a thousand homes and the first 20 of these homes are ready to be shipped to Dominica.
“The location for those would be ten in Pointe Michel and ten in the Kalinago Territory,” he stated. “Obviously as we said earlier on these communities were heavily, heavily impacted and so we have to move to bring back some confidence to the community and to bring back some hope and some comfort to the residents of those communities.”
He stated that land has been identified for the homes and works are expected to begin soon.
“We are just awaiting the arrival of the containers and so and probably before Christmas, we may see work beginning…” he noted.
Austrie said the homes are hurricane-resistant and can withstand a category-5 hurricane.
“We believe they are pretty resistant and they can withstand the hurricane of Maria,” he remarked.
He said sites in Barbados where such homes were built were visited and “communities have been built, hospitals, supermarkets, restaurants, clinics have been built using that technology.”
“We are pretty satisfied based on the technical aspects and the literature on those home that they can withstand category-5 hurricanes,” Austrie said.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
1 Comment
“We believe they are pretty resistant and they can withstand the hurricane of Maria,” he remarked.”
We believe? Are you kidding me?
With all due respect Mr. Minister, when you specifying a product based on certain claims made by the manufacturer, there is no “we believe”. You need to require the manufacturer to submit test data to back up their claim. You don’t want to find out after the fact when Maria’s brother or sister visits you.