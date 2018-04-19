The Kalinago Council in collaboration with Talk Kalinago and the Development Officer of the Ministry of Kalinago Affairs will be hosting the first of a series of community forums to discuss the development agenda in the Kalinago Territory.

The first forum will be held at the St. Cyr Resource Center on Saturday, April 21 at 6:00 pm.

“As W’aitukubuli (Dominica) seeks to find stable footing and reinvigorate positive growth following Hurricane Maria last year, the Kalinago Territory, seen as one of the most vulnerable and most affected communities, is seeking to embark on a journey of reflection, evaluation and growth,” a statement from the council said. “Therefore, a key objective of these forums is providing members of the community with a platform to participate in, to direct and to take ownership of their development.”

The forum will hear presentations from Cozier Frederick, Development Office in the Ministry of Kalinago Affairs on “Governance and Strategic Planning,” economist, Claudius Sanford, on “A Kalinago Development Plan: A Framework,” and women advocate Maureen Valmond, on “The Role of Women in Developing the Kalinago Territory.”

The aim of the series is to encourage broad popular participation in setting the development agenda for the Kalinago Territory.

It is dubbed – Kalinagos of The Future: A Discussion on the Development of a Coherent Development Agenda for the Kalinago Territory.