Kamala Jno Baptiste-Aaron ends stint as Gov’t Press SecretaryDominica News Online - Tuesday, February 20th, 2018 at 1:41 PM
Press Secretary Kamala Jno Baptiste-Aaron has said that she will not renew her contract when it ends on March 15, 2018.
She said she has made it known to the government that she will not seek to renew the contract.
“I have given notice to the Government of Dominica of my intention not to seek renewal of my contract effective March 15, 2018,” she said. “This means I will no longer be at your service in the capacity of Government Press Secretary.”
She thanked Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit for giving the “distinct honor to serve his government since March, 2016.”
“I have also thanked the Secretary to the Cabinet for allowing me various opportunities to serve the State,” Jno Baptiste-Aaron stated. “During those nearly two years as Press Secretary, I had the pleasure of working with many people within the public service; and that gave me an up-close view of their dedication to serving the people of Dominica, starting with the exceptional staff of the Office of the Prime Minister. I also enjoyed an extremely close working relationship with the Ministry of Health and the Environment, so much so that the Minister Honourable Dr. Kenneth Darroux often referred to me as an “honorary member of staff” of his ministry.”
She said that she is grateful “for the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to work as Government Press Secretary, it is service from a vantage point that few experience.”
Jno Baptiste-Aaron also thanked the media for its cooperation during her stint.
“I wish every one of you the very best going forward,” she noted.
