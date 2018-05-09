Kayak solidarity relay marks Grand Bay/Martinique relationsDominica News Online - Wednesday, May 9th, 2018 at 10:02 AM
On Wednesday 9th May four teams of Kayaks will arrive in Grand Bay after crossing the Dominica/Martinique channel as a solidarity activity to mark the strong relations between the northern communities of Martinique and Grand Bay in Dominica.
Following the Passage of Hurricane Maria, the Northern Communities of Martinique came to the rescue of the residents in the south of Dominica by bringing food and water and other items which were needed at the time.
Since them strong relations have been established between the communities and a decision was taken to symbolize the strong relations with the hosting of a Kayak solidarity relay during local Government Month.
Three French teams and one team from Grand Bay will participate in the historic event.
The Grand Bay Team will be lead by deputy Chairman of the Grand Bay Village Council Armour Thomas while the French teams will be lead by a World Kayak Champion who is based in Martinique.
The expedition is expected to arrive in Grand Bay along the Pierre Charles Boulevard at approximately 3:00 pm on Wednesday 9th May after ten hours of Kayaking across the Martinique /Dominica Channel
The teams will also present a plaque from the Mayor and People of Northern Martinique to the Chairman of the Grand Bay Village Council during a short ceremony on arrival in Grand Bay.
2 Comments
I hope the people of grand-bay welcome them with open arms, feed them, give them a place to sleep for the night, I hope they don’t return home in the darkness of nite , on behalf of the Dominican people I say thank you MERCIE BOKU.
Looking forward to this event!