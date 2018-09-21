PORTSMOUTH, DOMINICA – Two luxury hospitality veterans have been appointed by Europe’s oldest luxury property group, Kempinski Hotels, to lead Dominica’s first beachfront five-star resort, Cabrits Resort & Spa Kempinski Dominica.

Michael J. Schoonewagen, general manager, and Tracey Fentem, director of sales and marketing, will head the highly-anticipated 2019 opening of Kempinski’s second Caribbean venture situated within the Lesser Antilles.

“Kempinski has uncovered the Caribbean’s best-kept secret, the pristine and preserved island of Dominica,” says Xavier Destribats, COO for Kempinski in the Americas. “Now, having secured the deeply rooted luxury expertise of Michael and Tracey, we’ll soon be welcoming global travelers to experience the unspoiled natural beauty of this hidden, but soon to be discovered gem.”

Together, Fentem and Schoonewagen will establish Cabrits Resort & Spa Kempinski Dominica at Discovery Bay next to Cabrits National Park, with the island’s 365 rivers, magnificent waterfalls, natural-flowing hot springs and mountainous rainforests, as the most coveted luxury travel destination.

Michael J. Schoonewagen, General Manager, Cabrits Resort Kempinski Dominica

Schoonewagen has dedicated more than three decades years toward creating exceptional guest experiences across Europe, the South Pacific, Indian Ocean, and Caribbean with renowned luxury brands, such as Belmond La Samanna and as St. Regis Bora Bora Resort. As general manager, with a strong background in food & beverage, spa, weddings, executive retreats and luxury travel, he will oversee the opening and operations management of Cabrits Resort & Spa Kempinski Dominica.

Tracey Fentem, Director of Sales and Marketing, Cabrits Resort Kempinski Dominica

Fentem has more than 36 years of sales and marketing experience in the luxury hospitality industry, representing leading hotel brands such as St. Regis Bora Bora Resort, Gansevoort Turks and Caicos and The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman. Having successfully launched and established luxury properties throughout the Caribbean, she is now responsible for further building and distinguishing the Kempinski brand and Dominica within the U.S. and international travel markets through highly strategic marketing and sales initiatives.

Original story HERE