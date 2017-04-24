Kenneth Rijock defiantDominica News Online - Monday, April 24th, 2017 at 9:21 AM
US-based controversial blogger, Kenneth Rijock has said he is standing by his story which has earned him a threat of legal action in Dominica.
In a recent blog, he alleged that the Ambassador to Dominica of the Kingdom of Morocco, Mohamed Benjilany, visited Dominica recently, met repeatedly with Prime Minister Skerrit, and allegedly acquired thousands of blank official Dominica passports.
Senior Counsel, Tony Astaphan responded by saying that he has received instructions from the cabinet and the Attorney General to take legal action against Rijock.
In response, Rijock stated his position to Dominica News Online via email.
“I stand by my story,” he stated. “If Attorney Astaphan wishes to file a civil suit against me, that is his right, but he had better clearly identify his client as the plaintiff.”
Rijock had a threat of his own saying that if the suit is filed, he intends to file a counterclaim under the Racketeer Influenced Corrupt Organization Act (RICO) alleging that the “government is acting like an organized crime syndicate, and it represents a clear and present danger, not just to the people of Dominica, but to the nations of the Western Hemisphere.”
Last week Astaphan stated that Rijock, a compliance officer specializing in Enhanced Due Diligence, and a Financial Crime Consultant, will be facing legal action.
His blog, Kenneth Rijock’s Financial Crime Blog, has caused great controversy in Dominica and Astaphan said that “enough is enough.”
In the past Rijock claimed that Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, was being investigated by US authorities for his alleged role in the matter involving ex-Dominican diplomat, Ali Reza Ziba Halat Monfared.
19 Comments
Attorney:: ……..Hmmmmm
Attorney:: How can I make another 1Million US dollars before they take this regime out?
Attorney:: PM I think is time to sue Rijock.
LOL!!!!!
http://wicnews.com/caribbean/dominica-to-take-legal-action-against-blogger-today-2646700/
Tony should call Rijock\’s bluff. Now that Rijock realizes that he is between a rock and a hard place because he has no evidence to back him up he is trying to use scare tactics. If Rijock was confident in his accusations he should have no fear and let the lawsuit against him happen. If the government of Dominica loses his legal costs would be paid then he could counter sue. Obviously, he does not have legs to stand on so he is resorting to such behavior. I hereby call upon Tony and the government of Dominica to go ahead with the lawsuit. I am very confident that we will be victorious and the UWP will be exposed for who they are.
Pay this goat no mind people he just like to talk let him be. He is a nobody.
Skerrit and Anthony Astaphan can say what they want but their much talking cannot stop the issues from making mileage. Skerrit needs to stop being misled by Tony and realize that their is a lot of information against him in the international world and it’s just a matter of time. It’s alright for them to curse Linton and the opposition but it is something quite different cursing an American attorney who no doubt has his sources and tons on info on Skerrit. I have no doubt that his threat to Rijock has opened a can of worms and they will no doubt come back to bite Skerrit. My advise to him is to call a public inquire before it gets too late for him because the clock is clicking against him.
Let the games begin! Rijock is not Matt Peltier! Tony why don’t you guys work of litigating all the lawsuits against TRUTH SEEKERS you guys have in the pipeline instead of filing news ones! Dominicans are so gullible!
So instead of retracting his malicious claims or providing the public with proof he threatens counteraction with RICO? Get real Rijock!
Be sure to those who are perpetrating these idiotic political rethrotic it will come back to hunt you. Play with the Blue Eye Devil and there will be a payback day. Why would a person in their right thinking mind distroy the country, they claim they love? YOU have chosen the devil AS your bed partner. . A. The news the the man is posting isn’t distroying Skerro! B. Politically you are laying with a flee invested dog.
whoss too tossh, now the action start.
Dont throw stones if you know you live in glass house.
Thats right Rijock…Scare tactics..Not with Rijock!
SKERRIT MUST GO!
SKERRIT MUST GO!
SKERRIT MUST GO NOW!
But the Novice cannot come,%.
% Skettit was placed in that position by the ballot. That is The wish and will of the people. Your dangerous over zealous ambition is appalling and pathetic. Do you ever think of the consequences of your phycopathic relentlessly rethrotic. You are harming not Skerro but thousands of other people. You are betraying the country. Now my chant is Linton must be tried. Linton must be punished for betraying our country. Liston must be deported. You have freedom of speech, I also have the same.. You are the problem, while you are ochestrating the demise of our nation, we are praying for you %.
In 2037
This Rijoch is a sick man. He wants to threaten with a counterclaim? Typical American bully. We will not stand for such rubbish. It’s so shameful to see people like Gabriel support that nonsense. We understand Thompson’s desperation but Gabriel should know where to draw the line, especially when absolutely no evidence has been presented. This lawsuit will give Rijock all the time to present his evidence so he should be happy rather than trying to stop the lawsuit through his threats.
God show, maybe the minister without portfolio will meet his in the suing arena.
I said and I will say it again Tony is trying to stir up more trouble .the priminster better stay from from that
The issues are laid bare. Let the battle begin in earnest! And fight to the finish!!
Haha boy look joke. R.I.C.O statute on them boys. While I doubt that would work the whole lawsuit ploy from Astaphans and the government is nonsense to begin with so all this just adds more humour to this hilarious show.
I always say I’m not un support of either party in Dominica. They both corrupt. My question to this guy , why don’t you investigate Trump? Corruption in your own back yard. Some Dominicans are so politically motivated they will run with your crap