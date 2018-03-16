During the period 12th –15th March 2018, there has been a significant slowing of Kick-’em-Jenny (KeJ) earthquakes.

Activity at the volcano has seen such lulls before, without it signaling the end of this KeJ unrest episode.

As a result, the alert level at Kick-‘em-Jenny remains at ORANGE.

The UWI Seismic Research Centre is continuing to monitor the situation.

Alert level ORANGE means that an eruption may begin with less than 24 hours’ notice. The volcano is dangerous to ships and boats and there is a 5km exclusion zone around the volcano for mariners.

Due to the current depth and pattern of activity it is UNLIKELY that an eruption of Kick-‘em-Jenny will cause a tsunami at this time.

Kick-‘em-Jenny is an underwater volcano approximately 8km north of Grenada in the Eastern Caribbean. It is one of the most active volcanoes in the region, erupting at least 14 times since it was first discovered in 1939. The last recorded eruption of KeJ was on April 29th, 2017.

Residents are advised to contact their national disaster management agency or The UWI Seismic Research Centre for updates.

The UWI Seismic Research Centre is the official and leading authority on geologic hazards in the English-speaking Eastern Caribbean.