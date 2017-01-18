Newly elected members of the La Plaine Village Council have laid out their plans and priorities for the community as they take up office.

The group, dubbed La Plaine “First Team,” is headed by Jason Fontaine and their plans have been laid out in their ‘2017-2020 manifesto.’

Plans include road improvement and clearing of traditional tracks, sports and culture revival, the establishment of a village feast and a Hero’s Day.

Fontaine told Dominica News Online that the team is aiming to have a number of projects completed by the end of 2020.

The projects details include;

• Community Waste Disposal and Dump Truck Project: Estimated cost- E.C. $100,000. Funding Source: LaPlaine Diaspora and Government Grants.

• Bridge over Ravine Kwe Project: Estimated cost- E.C. $30,000. Funding Source- Government of Dominica.

• Sari Sari Eco Tourist Site Improvement Project: Estimated cost- E.C. $200,000. Funding Source- Environment Agencies, Discover Dominica Authority and Dominican Government.

• Derilict Vehicle Removal Project: Estimated cost- E.C. $10,000. Funding Source- Individuals and persons of La Plaine.

•Fond Mac Culvert Expansion Project: Estimated Cost- E.C. $40,000. Funding Source- LaPlaine Village Council and Dominican Government.

Fontaine is encouraging the villagers of La Plaine to be supportive and unite and “work with the council.”

“If you see a member of the council, don’t be afraid to confront us and ask us questions. We are there for you, you put us there,” he remarked.

Election for the new La Plaine Village Council was held on Monday, January 9th 2017 with the following results:

1. Kirvin Bateau – 248 votes

2. Jason Fontaine – 239 votes

3. Ella Laudat – 229 votes

4. Asha Laronde – 222 votes

The election was held following irreconcilable differences among members of the old council which was dissolved.