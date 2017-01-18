La Plaine “First Team” lays out plans for communityDominica News Online - Wednesday, January 18th, 2017 at 9:37 AM
Newly elected members of the La Plaine Village Council have laid out their plans and priorities for the community as they take up office.
The group, dubbed La Plaine “First Team,” is headed by Jason Fontaine and their plans have been laid out in their ‘2017-2020 manifesto.’
Plans include road improvement and clearing of traditional tracks, sports and culture revival, the establishment of a village feast and a Hero’s Day.
Fontaine told Dominica News Online that the team is aiming to have a number of projects completed by the end of 2020.
The projects details include;
• Community Waste Disposal and Dump Truck Project: Estimated cost- E.C. $100,000. Funding Source: LaPlaine Diaspora and Government Grants.
• Bridge over Ravine Kwe Project: Estimated cost- E.C. $30,000. Funding Source- Government of Dominica.
• Sari Sari Eco Tourist Site Improvement Project: Estimated cost- E.C. $200,000. Funding Source- Environment Agencies, Discover Dominica Authority and Dominican Government.
• Derilict Vehicle Removal Project: Estimated cost- E.C. $10,000. Funding Source- Individuals and persons of La Plaine.
•Fond Mac Culvert Expansion Project: Estimated Cost- E.C. $40,000. Funding Source- LaPlaine Village Council and Dominican Government.
Fontaine is encouraging the villagers of La Plaine to be supportive and unite and “work with the council.”
“If you see a member of the council, don’t be afraid to confront us and ask us questions. We are there for you, you put us there,” he remarked.
Election for the new La Plaine Village Council was held on Monday, January 9th 2017 with the following results:
1. Kirvin Bateau – 248 votes
2. Jason Fontaine – 239 votes
3. Ella Laudat – 229 votes
4. Asha Laronde – 222 votes
The election was held following irreconcilable differences among members of the old council which was dissolved.
7 Comments
Congrats Jason and first team go clean house to much corruption make us proud
I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate the First team on its victory. Progressive La Plaine folks all over the world celebrated when the results of the Council were declared. Job well done to Jason and the team. You made us proud and more than that, you gave Dominicans hope that its best days are still ahead of it.
I view the First team as many Dominicans do, as a team of Unity. This vibrant team envisions a present and a future where La Plaine can thrive again. This team wants that once vibrant community to cherish the environment (i.e. Tabari river) and to work together for the greater good of everyone and the community.
This team reminds me nostalgically of the close–knit La Plaine I grew up in the 70s. There our local leaders lead and fostered a flourishing community where people felt good about themselves, ironed out their differences and lived in peace and harmony. Back then, In spite of little money, La Plaine was like a garden place of beauty that…
Correct me if I’m wrong…. I notice the newly elected “team” comprises only four members. How is that possible when councils, to my knowledge, comprise 8 members? Also, was there an inauguration in La Plaine? I did not see or hear of any such event. So how is it the “team” is coming forward presenting their plans to the Dominican public and they have not yet been inaugurated?? Again, correct me if I’m wrong, but even if an individual has been elected, until such time he/she has been inaugurated can he/she function in any capacity as a councilor? It appears to me that the “team” has decided who is the “leader,” I assume, that’s a tricky way of saying, “chairman,” even before the inauguration and minus four other councilors.
Considering the fact that the last council was dissolved due to previous tensions, I see this move by the “team of four” to inform the Dominican public of their “plans” as a move in the wrong direction. It sends a clear signal that there is…
Continuing:
a great divide even before your term has started.
And what about the Taberi River issue that brought about all the hullabaloo of a new village council?
Jason you forget about that? You have power now so you forget it? I just hope is not you they give to be the Treasurer.
So why is there no plans to address the polution of the river which had been a top issue recently? Has this been resolved?
DNO PLEASE INCLUDE THE FIFTH MEMBER TO BE ELECTED, ALSO IT SHOULD BE NOTED THAT GOVT HAS TO APPOINT 3 MEMBERS TO THE COUNCIL TO BE COMPLETED. THE NEWS ITEM WHICH YOU POSTED ON A WHOLE IS NOT SHOWING THE TRUE PICTURE.
ADMIN: Please stop posting in all caps or the system will automatically delete your comment. We’ve said that before.