Member of Parliament for La Plaine Petter Saint Jean said that all roads in the area have been cleared following heavy rainfall on Tuesday morning.

The village was cut off on both sides as the rains, associated with a tropical wave, lashed Dominica.

He told state-owned DBS Radio that the roads have been cleared following “mass mobilization” of villagers, who started clearing the road by hand.

“Thankfully we were able to get the assistance of heavy equipment that has been on projects in the area, so as we speak access has been created in and out of the village on both the southern and the northern portions,” he stated.

Earlier on Tuesday morning Saint Jean had said that the three main areas of crossing in the area were either compromised or washed away by the rain. Among them were the La Ronde bypass, the Sari Sari area bypass and the at the Taberi Bridge area.

He said all of these have now been cleared.

“The roadway has been cleared,” he stated. “All of the bridge crossings, temporary crossing have been sort of restored temporarily. Access is now created so vehicles are now going to and from La Plaine.

The Met Office had warned that weak unstable conditions due to the presence of a tropical wave and a trough system were expected to generate occasional cloudiness and scattered showers across the island chain during the next 24 hours.