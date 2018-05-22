La Plaine road cleared after heavy rainsDominica News Online - Tuesday, May 22nd, 2018 at 2:27 PM
Member of Parliament for La Plaine Petter Saint Jean said that all roads in the area have been cleared following heavy rainfall on Tuesday morning.
The village was cut off on both sides as the rains, associated with a tropical wave, lashed Dominica.
He told state-owned DBS Radio that the roads have been cleared following “mass mobilization” of villagers, who started clearing the road by hand.
“Thankfully we were able to get the assistance of heavy equipment that has been on projects in the area, so as we speak access has been created in and out of the village on both the southern and the northern portions,” he stated.
Earlier on Tuesday morning Saint Jean had said that the three main areas of crossing in the area were either compromised or washed away by the rain. Among them were the La Ronde bypass, the Sari Sari area bypass and the at the Taberi Bridge area.
He said all of these have now been cleared.
“The roadway has been cleared,” he stated. “All of the bridge crossings, temporary crossing have been sort of restored temporarily. Access is now created so vehicles are now going to and from La Plaine.
The Met Office had warned that weak unstable conditions due to the presence of a tropical wave and a trough system were expected to generate occasional cloudiness and scattered showers across the island chain during the next 24 hours.
4 Comments
Dominica used to be a country of God-fearing Christians and God was our protector from the perils of life.
One wonders if something has put the hoodoo on the country.
Anything other than the practice of Christianity brings ill fortune to the country.
The situation in Dominica is very serious, no matter which side of the political fence one is. Folks the hurricane season, which many experts believe will be above average, is now less than two weeks away and Da is still in a state of emergency, even Skerrit failed to declare it as a state of emergency. We are far worse ready for a heavy rain shower this time around than we were days before Maria. While I hope and pray for God’s mercy the truth is, Skerrit did nothing to help protect us. Yes he got the money to buy and or steal Joseph Isaac from the UWP and even made him the hurricane Minster but JI is not Good as they will find out and can’t even protect himself. If only Skerrit had taken real steps to unite the country we would be in a better position to deal with any storm. But see where we are today, three broken bridges on the west coast road, one side of Layou bridge collapsed, the Antrim road is a daba, La plane was cut off today by rain, can you all see the trouble we in?
Even though Ian Douglas is no longer the minister of communications and works it is great to see that he is always ready to offer his assistance and expertise in getting things working quickly for the people of Dominica. Well done in that speedy road clearing!
This bridge needs to be elevated.