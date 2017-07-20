AN underwater photographer has captured the moment a large pod of sperm whales quietly slept at around 65ft under water for 10 minutes.

Franco Banfi, 58, and his partner, free diver Sabrina, 51, spotted the whales off the coast of the Caribbean island of Dominica.

The 40ft long sperm whales spend approximately seven per cent of their time sleeping.

Mr Banfi captured ten sperm whales all sleeping together.

“I don’t know why they sleep vertically, maybe because they can use the sonar they have in their head to sense any danger approaching,” he said.

