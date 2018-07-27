Outgoing President of the Builders and Construction Association of Dominica (BCAD), Anthony LeBlanc is of the opinion that the government is refusing to implement the provisions of the Public Procurement Act.

He spoke at the BCAD Annual General Meeting (AGM) held at the Prevo Cinemall on Thursday.

According to him, Dominica was poised from 21 January 2015, with the coming into force of the Public Procurement and Contract Administration Act Number 11 of 2012 to ensure that the country has the machinery in place to enable capacity building stimulated by a framework for good, transparent and opened complexity practices.

“Unfortunately, our current administration, after our Parliamentarians passed the Public Procurement and Contract Administration Act in 2012, refused as members of Cabinet and Ministers to implement the provisions of the legislation,” LeBlanc said.

He described the passing of the Act and subsequent refusal to implement it as “bipolar.”

“I suppose one may say the bipolar syndrome raises its head when one considers that the larger valued government procurements are what the administration holds most secret. Those are the ones that are undertaken by secret award events; those that the government will hire six highly paid legal persons to defend its breach of the Act its ministers passed in Parliament,” he remarked.

LeBlanc mentioned further that these government projects have enough value, volume and diversity in order to allow training for a workforce with the required competency for resilience capacity building.

“These are the projects, if procured in a transparent and open process using the normal process intended under the act, will allow and facilitate the private sector a sustained method for growth in their plans and other fixed assets, investment in technology and hire brighter human resource,” he explained.

He pointed out that after both Tropical Storm Erika and Hurricane Maria, the government has engaged in a secret direct purchase process with foreign firms without any opportunity for allowing the transparent participation of local private sector firms.

LeBlanc went on to say that Post- Hurricane Maria, the Public Procurement and Contract Administration Machinery, which was said to be too expensive to implement, has been replaced by the CREAD, at a rather comparative or greater operational cost, but with little benefit to building capacity for resilience.

A government press release dated May 25th, 2016 said the Public Procurement and Contract Administration Act No. 11 of 2012 is on course to be repealed and replaced.

Chief Procurement Officer within the Central Procurement Unit in the Ministry of Finance Oscar Seaman confirmed that information in a panel discussion about the status of the country’s Procurement Act on the Government Information Service (GIS).

Seaman said the plan is for the new Act to be in effect before the end of 2016.

The decision was taken following a review of the Act by Public Procurement Consultant Patrice F. Pratt in 2015, he said.