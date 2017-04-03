The Leeward Islands Airline Pilots Association (LIALPA) has called on the Shareholder Governments to remove the current LIAT management, saying it “unfortunately has no other choice”.

In a release, LIALPA states, “We reluctantly make this call because we will not stand by and watch the airline’s financial health continue to deteriorate at massive levels, to the point where LIAT can’t even pay salaries on time.”

“First of all, we want to clear the air and state categorically that a just recent LIAT Press Release referencing “Flight Disruptions Due To Industrial Unrest” has nothing to do with LIALPA and we are not involved at all,” the release states. “As a matter of fact, we continue to pledge to the Caribbean People that we are currently going above and beyond the call of duty to get the Airline running at Optimal Levels, even to the extent of not having meal breaks and working 11 hour shifts,” the release continues, pointing out, “We have already worked almost an extra week without pay. However, this is not sustainable.”

The Association says its concerns about the loss of market share, the insufficient crews and poor scheduling practices, relayed to Management over many years, continue to fall on deaf ears and cites the following specific examples of what it refers to as incompetent management and poor decision making:

 The aircraft fleet has decreased from 18 to 10. Lack of adequate crew.

 The Head of Flight Operations’ incompetence was exposed as he stood idly and did nothing to address the mass departure of 19 experienced Pilots, after the Airline just spent over 100 thousand dollars to train each pilot. Now the attention is on hiring new inexperienced pilots.

 Loss of 10 million dollars in hangar fire due to records not being properly backed up off site  Loss of hundreds of thousands of dollars for removing a flight route from Grenada schedule

 Loss of hundreds of thousands of dollars in routes being taken over by competitors

 Seeking to hire a high-priced consultant to train the Head of Flight Operations, and to study LIAT’s problems and make recommendations to Management and the Board. The fact is that this consultant is being brought in to do an exercise which was already half-way completed by several LIALPA members at NO COST to the Airline.

“To make matters worse,” the pilots state, “Management refuses to accept responsibility for the sad state of the airline’s affairs, and instead is focusing on making the Crew the Scapegoats.”

The release concludes, “The traveling public deserves to know the truth: The current management at LIAT is not capable of running the airline at this critical time. Their track record speaks for itself.”