Former Justice Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Herbert Volney, has dipped his finger into the controversial topic of legalizing marijuana in Dominica.

Delivering the feature address at a Dominica Labour Party national rally in Portsmouth on Sunday, Volney briefly touched on the topic saying Dominica should legalize the herb.

“And there is one thing I promised the youths to say tonight. Don’t mind I was a judge,” he said. “I will say it, Prime Minister, legalize it. Legalize it. Jamaica legalized it, let Dominica legalize it.”

Meanwhile, Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, stated at the rally that he will be leaning heavily on the experience of Volney in the shaping of a new Dominica.

“Herbert Volney, I am sure you would agree, is a man, who still has a significant contribution to make to the social development of our Caribbean, and I for one, intend to lean very heavily on his vast knowledge and experience in the shaping and emergence of the new Dominica,” he stated.

He said Volney’s message will be studied and acted upon by the party.

“Mr. Volney, Sir, I thank you very much for coming this evening and I can assure you that your message to the leadership, membership and supporters of the Dominica Labour Party, will be studied and acted upon, as we seek to improve our method and structure of governance in this beautiful land of ours,” the Prime Minister noted.

In terms of the legalization of marijuana, the topic has been widely discussed in Dominica.

In December 2016, Skerrit said the government will seriously consider the use of medical marijuana in 2017.

In July 2016, Parliamentary Representative for the Roseau Central Constituency, Joseph Isaac stated that it was time for officials to seriously consider the decriminalization of marijuana, and expressed his willingness to “lead the mission” towards this objective.

In 2012, Attorney General, Levi Peter, made it clear that the drug would not soon be legalized, stating that, “Marijuana will continue to be an illegal substance in Dominica in the foreseeable future.”

Skerrit, in 2014, revealed plans to review and perhaps alter Dominica’s marijuana laws, with the view to lifting some restrictions. However, he emphasized that the government was not prepared to lift the ban on the use of the herb completely.

Marijuana has been classified as a ‘Class B’ drug in Dominica meaning that it is illegal to possess, cultivate, or sell the substance.