General Secretary of the Dominica Public Service Union (DPSU), Thomas Letang, has said that the union will “stand and speak out” against what he said id the government’s “effort to destroy the trade union movement.”

He made that statement at a DPSU Solidarity Rally held last week.

Letang encouraged those gathered at the rally that in the event of any actions against the right of workers, the union will stand and speak out.

“As long as our rights to peaceful demonstrations or protests are being threatened, we as a union will stand and speak out. Brothers and sisters, as long as who governs our country is decided by recipients of handouts, and not as a result of critical analysis and assessment by the electorate, we shall stand and speak out,” Letang exclaimed.

He told the listeners to forget about those union leaders who “behave like puppets” and to rally on with the DPSU who has gained respect regionally and internationally in lending their voice on what is right.

“As long as importance is not being placed on the issue of salary revision, in institutions and the government service, we shall stand and speak out,” he said.

Meanwhile, former President of the DPSU, Mervin Anthony, has called on the union members to stand in solidarity with the union.

“I want you to be able to stand for something, something good, something positive, something that determines that you are of wholesome purpose and the Public Service Union offers you that avenue, offers you that privilege, offers you and opportunity that when you sign up to be a member, that when you look at your salary slip every month and you see a twenty dollar reduction, if you are dissatisfied about certain things about the union, you feel proud to be a member of the union,” he exclaimed.

He implores the general membership to “stand fast.”