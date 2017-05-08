General Secretary of the Dominica Public Service Union (DPSU), Thomas Letang has said the trade union movement in Dominica is under attack after Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, described some trade unionists as opposition party operatives.

Speaking at a Dominica Labour Party rally in Portsmouth on Sunday, Skerrit said the opposition has its allies in trade unions who want to shut down the country.

“To call out the workers on strike. To once again, portray Dominica as sliding down the governance scale. As being unstable. As being ungovernable,” he stated. “These failed political wannabes now want their Trade Union operatives to take on the government and bring about the type of ‘commess’ and confusion that failed to materialize with their anti-CBI campaign. But we are fortunate in Dominica to know whom we are dealing with. They may carry titles in the Trade Union, but they are still opposition party operatives.”

Skerrit said trade unions must “leave partisan politics at the door,” and the government of Dominica “demand professional conduct from you at all times.”

“When you come to speak to the government under legitimate business, leave your partisan politics at the door. Stop playing politics with the lives and livelihoods of Dominican workers,” he said.

Skerrit noted that his remarks were not directed towards “serious, focused and professional trade unionists” but rather to those unionists who have “political operatives” that have “positioned themselves in the trade union movement.”

“I know who they are, they know who they are, and very importantly, you the people of Dominica know who these political operatives are in the trade unions,” Skerrit remarked.

In response, Letang told Dominica News Online (DNO) that these statements are an “attack” on the trade union movement in efforts to voice opinions on issues that need to be addressed, and these attacks are nothing but “normal.”

“I must say that it is normal for trade unionists especially those of us representing public sector employees; to be attacked by the government,” he said.

He provided a number of reasons why the union is being attacked by the government, of which “speaking to the issues affecting our constituency” was one stressed heavily.

“Why are we attacked? Here are the reasons; we are attacked just because we speak to the issues affecting our constituent, we speak to issues affecting public officers. We speak out against injustice, against unfairness and exploitation, and for those reasons we are attacked. We speak out loud for better wages and improvement in working conditions, we are attacked,” he said.

Letang added that the DPSU has no affiliation with the opposition parties and a few statements between the two might be similar.

“What you find sometimes is that we say certain things that the opposition might be saying, but it doesn’t mean that there is any collaboration between the union and opposition party. For those reasons we are attacked just because we speak out on behalf of those we represent,” he said.

Letang added that it seems as if one must remain quiet and “endorse everything or keep silent under things that are not right” in order to be in the “good books” of the government.

“So as a trade unionist you want to be in government’s good book, all you have to do is to endorse everything that they do even if it affects the membership or you keep silent, and you will be in the good books,” Letang stated.

He said that the government should “appreciate the job that we do,” and sends a strong message to the public that the union will not be deterred.

“We want to send a strong message that those attacks will not deter us. What we are doing when we speak, we are speaking in the interest of not a particular group of Dominicans, but for all Dominicans, and for all those who are working for the working class, we are speaking for generations to come,” he remarked.