General Secretary of the Dominica Public Service Union (DPSU) Thomas Letang says his union will no longer be meeting with the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Dominica Air & Seaport Authority (DASPA) Benoit Bardouille and vowed to embark on further protest action if their demands are not met after meeting with the DASPA Board next week.

DASPA staff staged protest action on Friday morning demanding that salary negotiation dating back to 2014 be resolved.

“We are not meeting Mr. Bardouille, it’s too late, from now on it’s the union and the Board,” he told the workers on Friday morning. “The general manager has failed us since 2016. He has had our proposals and I don’t believe that he has made sufficient effort to bring our information to the attention of the Board so, therefore; where he has failed we will do it ourselves.”

According to him, the union will be meeting with the Board of DASPA on Wednesday, March 21, 2018, and soon after that meeting, they want to meet with DASPA staff because if that matter is not resolved, “it’s not going to be one day, but instead it’s going to be indefinite strike action.”

“As a result of the commitment of meeting the Board next week Wednesday, March 21, 2018, we are advising you to go back to work immediately. People will do all that they can to distract you but don’t worry they can get lost,” he told the workers.

The workers were advised to return on Thursday, March 22, 2018, at 4:00 pm at the conference of the DPSU for a meeting.

“We have lots of things to discuss,” he stated. “I can’t see when a staff member makes a little mistake, why you should have such a high level of disciplinary hearing for any little thing. People have to ask you if you are guilty or not as if you are in a court of law. We are saying that from now, those things have to be handled by a Human Resource Manager and let the CEO get involved into more serious things of the DASPA.”

He added, “My advice to you…don’t be fearful and don’t let anyone discourage you and tell you about essential services or none essential services…everything is essential including you.”

The workers have since returned to work.

Earlier on Friday, in an address to the nation, Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit described the protest action by the workers as illegal and selfish.

He said the government and DASPA will not negotiate with them while they are on strike.