RECOGNIZING THE SIGNS AND MAKING A DIFFERENCE.

CRIME STOPPERS DOMINICA provides a confidential crime reporting service that gives everyone the opportunity to report about any type of crime such as child abuse by calling 1800 8477 (TIPS) or by submitting a tip online at crimestoppersdominica.org.

CHILD ABUSE is the maltreatment of a child by his/her parent or caregiver that can result in injury, emotional harm and in extreme cases, death of the child. Child abuse can be Physical, Emotional or Sexual. Neglect is also a form of child abuse. By learning about the common signs of abuse and how you can assist through anonymous reporting, you can save a child’s life.

Physical Abuse involves severe beatings, shaking, burning, biting, strangling

Warning Signs: Bruises, fractures, scars, burns, internal injuries, fear of being touched

Emotional Abuse (Non physical contact) includes excessive criticism, threats, intimidation, rejection, exposing the child to violence or the abuse of others

Warning Signs: Low self esteem, withdrawal, shame, guilt, stress, fear, feelings of being worthless, detachment from parent/caregiver

Sexual Abuse happens when an adult or older person engages a child in sexual activities:

Intercourse

Physical contact with the child’s genitals (even through clothes)

Indecent expose of one’s genitals to a child

Exposing a child to sexual material

Warning Signs: Difficulty walking or sitting, sexually transmitted diseases, having unusual amounts of cash, expensive gifts, unwanted pregnancy, injury, changes in school performance, promiscuous behavior

Neglect is a pattern of denying a child healthcare, education, nutrition, safe living conditions, love, support and supervision

Warning Signs: Drug abuse, changes in school performance/attendance, bad hygiene, untreated illness

WHY REPORT IT?

While many people are reluctant to get involved in other families’ affairs, child abuse is NOT merely a family matter; the consequences of turning a blind eye to it can be damaging to the child years into adulthood.

Reporting cases of abuse is important to help victims and stop the damages caused by child abuse situations. Reporting abuse simply means that an organization is informed and can help to remedy the child’s unfortunate situation. The earlier the victim gets help, the greater their chance at healing and by reporting abuse, you could help protect the child from continued maltreatment. If you suspect a child is being abused, it is critical to SPEAK UP.