L’Express des Iles cancels services due to heavy swellsDominica News Online - Tuesday, March 6th, 2018 at 9:42 AM
L’Express des Iles has announced that it is canceling it services to Dominica on Tuesday and Wednesday due to heavy swells.
Services will resume on Thursday unless an updated advisory is issued.
Presently Dominica is under a Heavy Surf Advisory meaning breaking waves pose a threat to life a property within the surf zone.
The Office of Disaster Management (ODM) has warned Dominicans living or doing business near the sea to be on alert and be prepared to evacuate if necessary.
The high surf is caused by a low-pressure system which is currently affecting the Caribbean.
The High Surf Advisory remains in effect until Wednesday at 7:00 pm.
