July 6th, 2017, Roseau: L’Express des Iles, the inter-island fast ferry service connecting Dominica with the French islands of Martinique, Guadeloupe, Marie-Galante and Les Saintes, as well as St. Lucia, celebrates its 30th Anniversary on the 9th July, 2017.

Thirty years of bringing our Islands closer together in tourism, trade and developing relationships of our English/French speaking peoples, L’Express des Iles has enhanced Dominica’s rich French cultural heritage by providing such an avenue for the development of our people “30 Lanné Ansamn Ansamn”.

Over the years L’Express des Iles relationship with Dominica has taken many more forms than a simple passenger ferry. L’Express des Iles, a partner of the World Creole Music Festival, brought Kassav in the early days of the now world renowned Festival. Over the years L’Express des Iles has recognized Dominica’s talent and the musical connection between the islands on board their vessels with a video music program promoting local music production of the islands its vessels docked at. Carrying artists from Guadeloupe, Martinique and France to perform in Dominica and Dominican’s to perform on their shores in turn; L’Express des Iles has enhanced the shared rich cultural diversity our islands boast.

However it is not just in the good times that L’Express des Iles is a part of Dominica’s history. Over the years L’Express des Iles has helped young Dominican children to Guadeloupe and Martinique for medical treatment. Valuing Dominica, L’Express des Iles docked in Roseau two days after Tropical Storm Erika in August 2015 as the main conduit of transport and carrying emergency supplies in the days following.

It is L’Express des Iles connection of 30 years together, “30 Lanne Ansamn Ansamn”, and the Seamen of Dominica working with the Company that brought Roland Bellemare to Dominica after Tropical Storm Erika to see the damage for himself. Visiting the Communities of Dominica, especially those of the Company’s employees, he was saddened by the damage to the Dublanc-Bioche Playing Field and Sports Pavilion and wished to help the Village Council to revive both and lift the Community’s’ spirits. L’Express des Iles committed to fund the rehabilitation of the Playing Field and Sports Pavilion – both home to many sporting and social events prior to Erika.

Managing Director of L’Express des Iles, Mr. Roland Bellemare continually expresses the Company’s thanks to Dominicans for their continued support of the fast ferry service. Fifteen Dominican Seamen, trained at the University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT) by the Company, work on board its ferries. L’Express des Iles holds the Communities and people of Dominica in a special place.

On July 9th, 2017, as Guests of the Dublanc-Bioche Village Council, L’Express des Iles Management, General Agents and Staff along with Invited Guests come together at the Village’s Fisher Folk Feast at the Dedication Ceremony of the Dublanc Playing Field and renovated Sports Pavilion. L’Express des Iles wishes to thank the people of Dominica for their support of the service over the years and reassure Dominicans that the fast ferry service shall continue to secure the relationship between L’Express des Iles and Dominica as we celebrate 30 Lanné Ansamn Ansanm!