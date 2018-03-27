LIAT implements new security measures for passengers to US and territoriesPress release - Tuesday, March 27th, 2018 at 12:40 PM
As of 27 March 2018, passengers using LIAT flights to the USA and its territories will experience added security measures. These measures are in line with updated Transportation Security Administration (TSA) regulations.
Passengers traveling to the US territory of Puerto Rico (and St. Thomas as of July 1st) on LIAT will encounter new and enhanced security measures for checked bags, hand luggage and personal electronic devices (PEDs) such as laptops, iPads, and tablets at check-in and boarding gate. A short security interview is also a part of the new security measures.
These new security measures affect all airlines operating direct commercial services to the USA and its territories.
LIAT, therefore, advises all passengers traveling to the USA and its territories to arrive at the airport two hours prior to departure to ensure they have sufficient time to satisfy all other airport and airline formalities.
7 Comments
I give up. I’ll just walk naked and carry my stuff in see through garbage bags.
Just proof that the US CANNOT trust Dominica and the Caribbean anymore because of those criminals that have our passports. This is just a silent missile or sanction aimed at Dominica but to make us feel it is not just for us they made it sound good.
well liat behind papa..a shame
We need a government that stands up against this. I don’t care if they threaten to ban travel between d.a and their territories or even sanctions. Skerrit must go
I already quit taking Liat.
This is not a LIAT issue it affects all airlines travelling into US territory.
Can someone explain to me why these press releases always seem to be made public the day of or the day after something is supposed to take effect?
Why don’t these people give the public time to plan?