As of 27 March 2018, passengers using LIAT flights to the USA and its territories will experience added security measures. These measures are in line with updated Transportation Security Administration (TSA) regulations.

Passengers traveling to the US territory of Puerto Rico (and St. Thomas as of July 1st) on LIAT will encounter new and enhanced security measures for checked bags, hand luggage and personal electronic devices (PEDs) such as laptops, iPads, and tablets at check-in and boarding gate. A short security interview is also a part of the new security measures.

These new security measures affect all airlines operating direct commercial services to the USA and its territories.

LIAT, therefore, advises all passengers traveling to the USA and its territories to arrive at the airport two hours prior to departure to ensure they have sufficient time to satisfy all other airport and airline formalities.