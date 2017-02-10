LIAT drops Guadeloupe/Dominica flightsDominica News Online - Friday, February 10th, 2017 at 8:50 AM
Regional airline LIAT, has announced that it will no longer be made available flights between Guadeloupe and Dominica.
Flights between the two islands will end on March 2, the company said earlier this week.
LIAT said the decision was made “to achieve greater profitability and improve efficiency.”
Flights from Antigua to the US Virgin Islands will also be terminated.
Flights to St. Croix will end on March 1, while flights to St. Thomas will end on June 14.
“These moves are intended to help stabilize the airline’s flight schedule and network,” the company said.
LIAT has been doing a company-wide review of operations with the goal of ensuring it operates only in commercially viable routes and eliminating underperforming routes.
Meanwhile, LIAT has announced as of Tuesday, February 14th, 2017, all flights into and out of St Vincent will be operated out of the new Argyle International Airport (AIA).
4 Comments
PS. I understand that they will also be withdrawing their service to the U.S.V.I. in June.
Waw. I guess they are making way for the other travel providers to capitalize.
Not surprising really. the cheapest LIAT fare (non-flexible) between Melville Hall (DOM) and Point-a-Pitre (PTP)is U.S.$.391.25 (out Sat. 11 Feb. – return Sat 18 Feb). The flying distance between the two airports is only 52 miles! (this works out at just over U.S.$3.76/mile)
For LIAT to say that they are cancelling this service to improve profitability is total nonsense and a foolish statement to make.
The fact is that they are far too expensive and anyone in their right mind would rather take a two hour ride on a ferry instead, at a a fraction of that cost and which takes them direct from Roseau to the town centre of Point-a-Pitre.
I hope Antilles Air will step in and extend their service from Fort-de-France to Point-a-Pitre with a stopover at Melville Hall, with a more sensible pricing structure
LIAT appears to have spun out of control.
my pm and his business friends did put in some of our passports moneys into LIAT as one of there next business but it still dent workout we never get more flights we never gotten better service but Dominica people still feel its the best gov let them take that