Regional airline LIAT, has announced that it will no longer be made available flights between Guadeloupe and Dominica.

Flights between the two islands will end on March 2, the company said earlier this week.

LIAT said the decision was made “to achieve greater profitability and improve efficiency.”

Flights from Antigua to the US Virgin Islands will also be terminated.

Flights to St. Croix will end on March 1, while flights to St. Thomas will end on June 14.

“These moves are intended to help stabilize the airline’s flight schedule and network,” the company said.

LIAT has been doing a company-wide review of operations with the goal of ensuring it operates only in commercially viable routes and eliminating underperforming routes.

Meanwhile, LIAT has announced as of Tuesday, February 14th, 2017, all flights into and out of St Vincent will be operated out of the new Argyle International Airport (AIA).