LIAT drops Guadeloupe/Dominica flightsDominica News Online - Friday, February 10th, 2017 at 8:50 AM
Regional airline LIAT, has announced that it will no longer be made available flights between Guadeloupe and Dominica.
Flights between the two islands will end on March 2, the company said earlier this week.
LIAT said the decision was made “to achieve greater profitability and improve efficiency.”
Flights from Antigua to the US Virgin Islands will also be terminated.
Flights to St. Croix will end on March 1, while flights to St. Thomas will end on June 14.
“These moves are intended to help stabilize the airline’s flight schedule and network,” the company said.
LIAT has been doing a company-wide review of operations with the goal of ensuring it operates only in commercially viable routes and eliminating underperforming routes.
Meanwhile, LIAT has announced as of Tuesday, February 14th, 2017, all flights into and out of St Vincent will be operated out of the new Argyle International Airport (AIA).
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.