LIAT flight disruptions for June 9Press release - Friday, June 9th, 2017 at 10:12 AM
LIAT wishes to advise our passengers that our service continues to be impacted by the ongoing industrial action by the members of the Leeward Island Airline Pilots Association (LIALPA).
We strongly advise our passengers to contact LIAT’s Call Centre for rebooking or advice on travel. Reservations 1-888-844-LIAT (5428) Toll Free from destinations within the Caribbean Region Call Antigua 1-268-480-5601/2 from Other Countries 1-246 434 5428 from Barbados Passengers who have been affected will be allowed to rebook within the next two weeks with all change fees waived.
Please note that the following flights have been cancelled for Friday 9th June 2017:
Flight Number Routing LI 392 Guyana to Barbados
LI 527 Tortola and St. Kitts to Antigua
LI 512 Antigua to St. Kitts to Tortola
LI 393 Barbados to Guyana
Passengers are also advised to expect some delays on the services which will operate. LIAT sincerely apologizes for these disruptions to our valued customers and commits to keeping you informed of all developments.
4 Comments
Encore
Liat all you joking now. If a person had their visa appointment in Barbados crapaud smoke their pipe. Or some important business meeting or family matters.
These inconveniences are inevitable in a strike. It would be good to know what are the issues that caused the strike
Somebody clipping the wings of the goose that lays the golden eggs? For sure, the LIAT people are self destructing. Well, the Caribbean will continue to survive with or without them. They are not indespensable