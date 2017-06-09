LIAT wishes to advise our passengers that our service continues to be impacted by the ongoing industrial action by the members of the Leeward Island Airline Pilots Association (LIALPA).

We strongly advise our passengers to contact LIAT’s Call Centre for rebooking or advice on travel. Reservations 1-888-844-LIAT (5428) Toll Free from destinations within the Caribbean Region Call Antigua 1-268-480-5601/2 from Other Countries 1-246 434 5428 from Barbados Passengers who have been affected will be allowed to rebook within the next two weeks with all change fees waived.

Please note that the following flights have been cancelled for Friday 9th June 2017:

Flight Number Routing LI 392 Guyana to Barbados

LI 527 Tortola and St. Kitts to Antigua

LI 512 Antigua to St. Kitts to Tortola

LI 393 Barbados to Guyana

Passengers are also advised to expect some delays on the services which will operate. LIAT sincerely apologizes for these disruptions to our valued customers and commits to keeping you informed of all developments.