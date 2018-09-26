LIAT wishes to advise passengers that due to the impending passage of Tropical Storm Kirk, several destinations within the LIAT network will be affected. In the interest of passenger and crew safety, several flights have been canceled and/or re-timed.

LIAT will continue to track this system and update passengers on changes to its schedule.

Please note that the following flights have been canceled for Wednesday 26th September 2018:

LI 336 from Trinidad to Barbados

LI 368 from Barbados to St. Lucia

LI 369 from St. Lucia to Barbados

LI 769 from Barbados to St. Vincent

LI 770 from St. Vincent to Barbados

Several flights have been retimed for Wednesday 26th September 2018. These changes will affect the following flights:

LI 523 departs Barbados at 7:10 p.m. and arrives Grenada at 8:05 p.m.

LI 523 departs Grenada at 8:30 p.m. and arrives Trinidad at 9:10 p.m.

LI 393 departs Barbados at 5:30 p.m. and Ogle, Guyana at 7:30 p.m.

Passengers who have been affected may rebook by contacting LIAT’s Call Centre prior to the departure time of their originally scheduled flight. Passengers will be allowed to rebook within the next week (26th September – 3rd October). Affected passengers will have all change fees and fare differences waived.

We strongly advise our passengers to contact LIAT’s Call Centre for rebooking at their earliest convenience:

To call toll free from destinations within the Caribbean 1-888-844-LIAT (5428)

For those calling Antigua from other countries 1-268-480-5601/2

For those calling within Antigua please telephone 480-5582

For those calling from Barbados 1-246 434 5428

E-mail: Reservations@liat.com

LIAT also wishes to advise that passengers who decide to travel but are unable to complete their journey due to disruption caused by weather conditions, will not be provided with meals, transportation, hotel accommodation etc. Passengers with onward connections are advised to contact the respective regional and international carriers.

LIAT regrets any inconvenience caused by these cancellations as a result of the passage of the impending tropical storm.