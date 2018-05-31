LIAT, The Caribbean Airline, is offering promotional fares for new flights from Piarco International Airport, Trinidad as of July

1st, 2018.

The airline will launch two new routes from Trinidad with daily direct services to Guyana and Antigua. The new flights will be non-stop and commence on Sunday 1st July.

The airline is offering promotional fares on the new services and passengers have until June 15th, 2018 to purchase these fares.

Head of Sales and Marketing for LIAT, Egbert Riley, expressed that the opening of these new routes will give travellers from Trinidad more options for visiting the region as well as shorter connections.

“With the different summer festivals happening across the region as well as more persons looking for Caribbean destinations to visit, now is the ideal time to book a LIAT flight,” he noted.

The new services are currently on sale on the LIAT website (www.liat.com), LIAT Reservations Call Centre and through travel agents.

LIAT serves Piarco International Airport Trinidad with several daily flights and connections to 14 destinations across the Caribbean.